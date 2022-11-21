Dundalk family light up their home for Christmas in charity fundraiser

The Carolan family lit up their Kilkerley home over the last two years to raise money for a range of charities.

The Carolan family from Kilkerley are once again “lighting up the darkness” with stunning festive illuminations at their home to raise money for another very worthy cause.

Roisin Carolan told The Argus that the family were “delighted to be receiving sponsorship to cover the costs of lighting our house for Christmas” in what will be their third year fundraising for charity.

In 2020, Roisin and her husband Robert raised €4,303 for the Dundalk Simon Community. Then in 2021, they raised €8,321.38 for The Rotunda Foundation and the NICU in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The couple said they were “completely blown away to have fundraised this amount for these three organisations. We would like to thank all who donated online, sent donations and donated to the buckets when they visited. It was such a joy for us to see the cars pulling up, and parents taking photos with their children of the lights, and of our 6ft tall Santa at the gate!”

After the fundraiser in 2021, they say they hadn’t planned on doing another fundraiser- and were hoping to take some time out, just to enjoy Christmas with their family, but in August when their dear friend Isabelle passed away after a very tough fight with ]cancer, it seemed that they had no other option, but to raise money in Isabelle’s memory.

"In consultation with Isabelle’s husband Paul, the decision was made to raise money for St. James’s Hospital, Dublin, where Isabelle received most of her treatment,” said Paul.

“We understand that with the cost of living crisis, that people have enough to do with their money, but please donate whatever you can, no matter how little, it will make a difference to somebody.”

Be sure to visit and see the lights in person. The Carolan family home is just five miles outside Dundalk, at Cortial, Kilkerley, Dundalk A91 T671.

Roisin added: “Make sure and bring the kids and take photos! The lights will be on from 5pm each evening from Friday 2nd of December until the new year.”

All proceeds will be donated to St.James’s Hospital Dublin. Click on the following link to donate: www.justgiving.com/lightingupthedarkness2022

The family added their thanks to their sponsors, “without their support, this fundraiser couldn’t happen.”