Dundalk family launch new appeal for little Zoe Murphy (6)

The family of little Zoe Murphy have appealed for public support to fundraise €35,000 as she faces further surgery in the US.

Zoe (6) who was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy as a baby, has faced extensive surgery and rehabilitation over the last few years.

Although she made great progress, her parents Lynda and Eamon explained that she now needs a further operation.

“Almost four years to the day we find ourselves back in a place we didn’t want to be but always knew this was a possibility. Over the last year Zoe has had deterioration in her right leg caused by a hip deformity. While her SDR surgery was a massive success this is a separate issue but just something that kids with Cerebral Palsy face.”

“We have noticed over the last year that slowly but surely, her right knee was folding inwards as she stepped. Too mild to notice at first , it is now massively prevalent in every step she takes. we have consulted with her doctors in Dublin who performed her hip surgery when she was a baby and they agree it is a problem and will continue to get worse unless corrected but for some reason, they want to wait until she is a teenager to see where she is at how as she is not an independent Walker, they won’t do it as a preventative measure only one if pain gets too bad.”

The doctors suggested a full body ‘spica cast’ but the family say they don’t want to see Zoe taking a step backwards in the huge progress she made since her initial surgery in America.

“Not now when Zoe is so independent and can manage the toilet and stairs independently, Putting her in a cast would take all that away from her."

Lynda and Eamon explained that they consulted with Zoe’s surgeons in America, Dr Park and Dr Anderson in St Louis where Zoe had her previous SDR surgery.

"After numerous consultations over Zoom, back and forwards with X-rays and videos of her walking , they are all in agreement this needs to be done , but if she is ever to progress further , it needs to be now while she is developing and can recover from it.”

The procedure Zoe is facing is known as a femoral osteotomy which consists of cutting and realigning the femur.

"She will also require bilateral gastrocnemius recessions which is lengthening the muscles and tendons at the back of the calf. Her surgeon in America will do both of these at the same time, reducing her recovery time and exposure to anaesthesia by getting both at once. This should correct the deformities in her hips, leg and feet and get her back on track,” they explained.

“We prayed we could physio and exercise this out of her with hard work, but it’s not working and have accepted that we are out of options. As advanced and far ahead America is over most of the world when it comes to these surgeries for Cerebral Palsy kids, the down side is it comes with a huge price tag and we never wanted to be back here after all the help we got in the past but we have put every penny we ever had into Zoe’s continued therapies, physios and intensives and our only option is fundraise again for her.”

“To cover everything, including both procedures, aftercare, new leg braces, follow up physio and travel we need to try and fundraise €35,000. If there is anything people can do to help in anyway through donation or organising events or anything at all , we would be externally grateful as we refuse to give up on Zoe having every opportunity for independence.

The family have created a new GoFundMe for any donations which can be found at www.gofundme.com/zoe-murphy-appeal