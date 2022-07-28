Louth

Dundalk drummer Stevie ‘10 Bears’ Bogan is still California Dreamin a decade on

argus

Margaret Roddy

It’s just less than a decade since Stevie ‘10 Bears’ Bogan and his fellow musicians in the Irish rock trio ONOFF sold everything they owned and set off for a new life in California.

It was a big gamble, as they had built up a successful career in European, but it paid off and last week they released their latest single ‘Blah, Blah, Blah’.

