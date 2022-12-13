Dundalk Dog Rescue’s new kennels open at last

Dundalk Dog Rescue’s (DDR) long-awaited kennels have opened just in time as the canine rescue charity braces itself for an influx of dogs after Christmas.

As it is, the charity, which was founded in 2005, has never been busier.

There are over two dozen dogs in the new kennels when The Argus pays a visit with a similar number being cared for fosterers.

Some of these dogs were once highly desirable Christmas puppies while others have been used by breeders who have scant regard for animal welfare.

The opening of the state of the art Rescue Centre close to Louth County Council’s animal pound in Dromiskin means that DDR can provide a new start in life for the hundreds of dogs that come into its care, including some that will be given as presents this Christmas.

Dundalk Dog Rescue was founded by animal lovers such as Ann Moore, who recalls how they started by taking dogs from the council animal pound.

“We started with nothing, and for the first couple of years we were operating in a very small way,” she recalls. “We used to try to put the dogs into private kennels and I was doing most of the fund-raising myself.”

They then established contacts with rescues around the country and in the UK, and began sending dogs to rescues in Healthlands in the UK and in Sweden for re-homing.

As DDR became more established and the number of volunteers helping out grew, they rented a stable to use as kennels for several years.

However, they subsequently found themselves having to depend on private kennels when the stables were no longer available.

“We knew we couldn’t continue renting and that’s when we began planning for this centre,” says Bobby Wain, who is one of the directors.

After years of fund-raising and the inevitable delays which arose during the COVID-19 pandemic, they finally opened the doors of the rescue centre in the autumn.

The centre comprises two blocks. The main one houses the kennels for the dogs, with direct access into outdoor runs so that they can get fresh air and exercise, a kitchen for the preparation of dog meals, an office, a reception area and storage. There are also rooms which which in future could be used by a dog groomer or a vet, with the hope that these could be based at the centre.

The second block has accommodation for volunteers or centre manager to stay on site, including a kitchen, two bedrooms and a shower room.

“Our volunteers love coming up here now,” says Bobby. “What’s lovely for us is seeing the dogs comfortable and content.”

Between the kennels and a loyal team of volunteers and experienced fosterers, Bobby reckons that they can cater for 60 to 70 dogs at a time

“It will get busier and busier and it will be full after Christmas. We had 57 dogs at the end of November and some of those are long term dogs that we are supporting.”

On average, DDR has provided a lifeline to 350 to 400 dogs a year, with 80 to 85% of these coming from Louth County Council’s pound.

They are now getting an increasing number of requests from people to re-home dogs, with many blaming landlords and the cost of living.

“The main excuse is the landlord and unfortunately many people are using that,” says Ann.

She, like all the volunteers, have heard every possible excuse for dogs being given up by their owners.

“If you get a dog, it’s a 15 year commitment,” she says.

This message is hammered home by Pauline Shevlin who has been volunteering with DDR for ten years. She looks after the fostering and adoption.

“I’ve heard all excuses. It’s the landlord, they’re moving overseas, the dog has got too big, the kids don’t want it any more, the dog’s got too old and they’re getting a puppy.”

This, she says, is why they have a vigorous vetting process for people wishing to adopt dogs.

“People want a dog but they often don’t think ahead as to how things might change. We go and talk to people. We see if their home is suitable for a dog and we make sure that they know what they are letting themselves in for and that they are willing to make a commitment to look after the dog for the rest of its life. We ask them what their expectations are, what they want from a dog and how it would fit in with their lifestyle.”

These volunteers have had to deal with stories which would break the heart of any dog-lovers so they want to make sure that any dogs they re-home will not end up being surrendered again and again.

They don’t just just take in dogs that have been surrendered for rehoming or have been found straying, but the ones that have been abused, used for breeding or mistreated.

“We’ve had dogs come in here completely distressed. Everything they know in life has been bad,” says Pamela.

She’s walking Lacey, a bulldog that had been used for breeding. When Lacey came into their care, it was discovered that she required surgery on both her hind legs. She has had one operation which proved successful and will have to undergo surgery on the other leg. As well as requiring complex care post-surgery, this is also expensive and yet another bill for DDR.

Three new arrivals at the kennels are a trio of Shin Tzus that had also been used for breeding and kept in a laundry room.

They will require weeks of patient work by the volunteers before they are ready for re-homing.

Odie, a handsome Labrador cross, is a prime example of a COVID puppy that

“His owners drove across the country to get him as a puppy. They showered him with love, and then when they went back to work, he was left out in the garden.”

Suffering from separation anxiety, Odie barked non-stop and was eventually handed in to DDR.

Thanks to the work of DDR fosters, he is making good progress and will soon be going to Sweden to a new home.

His new family will be waiting expectantly for him to arrive, says Bobby.

‘The Swedes treat their dogs like part of the family. They are as excited about getting a new dog as people here would be about getting a new car.”

It’s not just the way that Swedish people treat their dogs, but also how the system works that leads to so many Irish dogs being sent their for re-homing.

“Every dog in Sweden has to be micro-chipped and it’s the police that are responsible for the register, so if a dog strays, the owners are liable to a hefty fine.”

He would love to see similar measures in place in Ireland to ensure that all dog owners take responsibility for their pets.

“While we do have the legislation for micro-chipping system it’s not enforced and the majority of dogs are not chipped,” he says.

It goes without saying that the volunteers are all dog lovers who get enormous pleasure out of helping at the kennels.

It’s their dedication which helps the charity to keep their costs down.

“It costs about €5,000 to €6,000 to rehome a dog through Dogs Trust whereas it costs us about €500 to €600,” says Bobby. “Our aim is to keep our administrative costs as low as possible so it’s important that we continue to be a volunteer-based charity.”

He pays tribute to all those who give of their time to care for the dogs and thanks the many businesses that donated materials and services when the centre was being built.

