Dundalk Dog Rescue ‘inundated’ with surrenders

Bobby Wain, Dundalk Dog Rescue, outside their new premises which is almost completed

Dundalk Dog Rescue say the opening of their new state of the art centre is “within reach” and are appealing to the public for support of their fundraising drive to complete the works.

The charity has already raised over €450,000 for the building of the centre, which he says has been “only possible due to the incredibly generosity of people locally donating €20 here and €50 euro there. The support has been incredible, and we are so grateful,” says Bobby Wain, DDR.

Dundalk Dog Rescue are hoping to get the centre open in the next few months, but says Bobby, “we are in a situation where we are back to the bank again to increase the mortgage.”

The charity are busier than ever, and are looking forward to the opening of the centre which will be able to cater for up to 100 dogs at any one time.”

But with over €100,000 still to be paid out for the construction works to be completed, he adds the need for support has never been greater.

"We are inundated at the minute, and for the first time in DDR’s history we are relying on other organisations to take dogs for us. That is not sustainable, and we really hope it is a temporary measure, as these charities are under pressure as well.”

Although DDR are planning to get the centre open in the next few months, “we are in a situation where we are back to the bank again to increase the mortgage.”

Like many charities the onset of the pandemic had a major impact, he adds, on their ability to raise money to complete the project.

"All our fosters are full to the brim, and we are having to reach out to other dog charities including Drogheda Animal Welfare and Dogs Angels.”

The rate of surrenders, from people who find they are unable to care for their dog, has seen a huge increase, says Bobby, and not just since Christmas.

“We are just inundated right now, it is just non stop surrender, surrender, surrender, and that is just from local people.”

Some of the reasons given by owners, he says, are “ We got the wrong dog during lockdown”, and “This dog doesn’t like us.” "The list is endless of people saying they can’t look after a dog anymore. The reality is that people really need to think of the long term commitment they can give a dog, for the entirety of its life.”

He added that rescue dogs “can have their own very individual needs” and can require considerable work by their new owners in helping them to adjust.

"So many of these dogs need an awful lot of attention and care to settle in, and it takes anything up to six months for that to happen. The worst thing for any dog is being rehomed a number of times as they won’t settle knowing their situation might change again.”

The new centre, which is set to open south of Dundalk, will be a ‘game changer’ for the charity, says Bobby, and will be a” great volunteer base as well.”

Contact Dundalk Dog Rescue on 087 185 4360, between 7pm and 9pm, Monday to Friday. For general inquiries: info@dundalkdogrescue.ie, for fostering and re-homing: rehoming@dundalkdogrescue.ie and for volunteering opportunities: volunteer@dundalkdogrescue.ie.