Dundalk Dog Rescue appeal for funds

Over the past 18 months, the Christmas puppies have been joined by the pandemic puppies in being handed over to rescues once their charms have worn off.

Dundalk Dog Rescue, like other rescues around the country, has been busier than ever looking after these dogs that find themselves in need of rehoming.

As they brace themselves for an influx of dogs and even puppies in the weeks after Christmas, they have launched another appeal for funds for their new Dog Rescue and Educational Centre, which they plan to start using in February.

"It's been a disastrous two years for funding with COVID-19 but were are hoping that by hook or by crook we will be in the kennels in February,” said Bobby Wain.

Their constructions costs are over €700,000 and they have missed out on their annual fundraising, which normally sees them receiving close to €90,000 a year in donations and collections.

“We have raised over €400,000 and have taken a mortgage of €200,000 and we need to raise €125,000 to complete the project,” he continued.

Bobby is particularly annoyed by the fact that €80,000 of the cost is made up by VAT which he believes should be refunded as they are a voluntary organisation looking after animal welfare, thus saving the State money.

Dundalk Dog Rescue have never been busier and are bracing themselves to have to care for more dogs in the new year.

“We’re in contact with other rescues and never in 15 years have they been at the point that some have now closed their doors and take in any more dogs,” he said.

‘It's absolutely crazy and we wouldn’t have been able to cope but for our wonderful fosterers.”

He said that they were restricted from doing home checks during the pandemic so the work of fosterers was especially important.

‘It has worked out really well. People have given fostering a go and found they were brilliant at it and it has been a great help to us.”

There is still time to buy one of Dundalk Dog Rescue's 2022 calendars featuring dogs that have found their forever homes via the Dundalk Dog Rescue Website www.dundalkdogrescue.ie

Donations can also be made to their fund on www.justgiving.com