Dundalk dancer Darren Casey returns to Riverdance after undergoing cancer treatment

Dundalk dancer Darren Casey was devastated when the pandemic brought an abrupt halt to the 25th anniversary production of Riverdance, mere days after its opening in New York’s famous Radio City in March 2020.

The show had opened on Tuesday, March 10th 2020, but two days later all theatres in New York City closed their doors.

The world champion Irish dancer packed his bags and returned home to Dundalk.

Now he says: ‘The pandemic saved my life.’

A couple of months after coming home, Darren went to see his doctor as he wasn’t feeling well, little knowing what was in store for him.

‘I had noticed I was getting sick quite often and I wasn’t looking great so I genuinely went to my doctor for several reasons, but never imagined it would end with my being treated for cancer.’

Although the diagnosis naturally came as a shock to him, made all the worse by the fact that he was given the news in a room on his own as no-one could accompany him due to restrictions, he now realises that he was lucky to have been on a break from touring.

Otherwise he would probably have been so busy that he could easily have put off going to see a doctor and his cancer wouldn’t have been caught so quickly.

“It all happened very fast after that and I had my six months of chemotherapy finished in March – a year to the day of my last show in America the year previously!”

Darren received his treatment in Beaumont Hospital and describes the staff and the care he got as “amazing”, but adds that “it was quite hard because of COVID, all of this had to be done alone.”

When he finished chemotherapy Darren decided he wasn’t prepared to hang up his dancing shoes after almost fourteen years with the world-famous show.

“I had to get back on the road and feel the show in all it’s glory once more,’ he says.,

“I wasn’t ready to not dance to that music and hear the crowd go crazy. The thought of that broke my heart so I started moving slowly but surely.

“It was tough at the start. My legs struggled given that the chemotherapy had killed most of the nerve endings in my lower legs so it was mainly walking exercises to start, but I soon gained fitness and in just a few short months I was dancing the show twice in my living room.”

“I will give myself a pat on the back and say I’m proud of myself.”

Darren is now back dancing with Riverdance for their delayed 25th anniversary tour of the UK.

It’s a hectic schedule, with the production visiting 27 cities through to December 14th.

“To be back on tour is quite special,’ says Darren. “To be honest I never thought I would be back in a pair of dancing shoes ever again let alone be back on stage with Riverdance, given that just months ago I was 16 stone, swollen, bald as a coot and pumped full of chemotherapy so it’s been a very emotional ride.”

Darren is very grateful to all those who supported him when he was going through treatment and encouraged him to go back to what he loves doing.

‘I have an awful lot of people to thank that got me back here. My family were amazing. They never doubted for a second that I could get back here, and they cried every tear and smiled every smile with me along the way. Especially Mam Linda and Dad Tom, they were very much the troops on the ground!”

Darren says he also got amazing support from the Riverdance team, of which he has been a part for nearly fourteen years.

“I have been the longest serving cast member for sometime now and they didn’t want that to be the end for me either.

“I will never forget that, and each night I dance the show now I give them my all! "

The UK tour opened at the end of August in the Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham and for Darren it was a particularly emotional occasion.

“Not having danced since Radio City, the first show was just surreal.”

“Just to even see and hear a packed theatre, I had a lump in my throat and the audience truly loved it.

The show has been playing to packed houses and enthusiastic audiences in venues around the UK.

“Each night the audience have been on their feet, some crying, and all screaming for nearly 15 minutes so we are hopeful the next three and a half months are going to be spectacular!’

Some of his family are planning on going to the UK to catch the show and see Darren back on stage, having made an amazing comeback.

Looking back on the past year, Darren says: ‘it was pretty traumatic stuff, but it has made me stronger!”