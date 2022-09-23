Dundalk Crime figures on the rise after pandemic

Figures presented at the annual public meeting of the Dundalk Joint Policing Committee (JPC) last week show a general increase in most category of crime so far this year compared to the same time last year.

The presentation by Supt Charlie Armstrong also included figures for 2019 so that a comparison could be made with a pre-pandemic period, as had been requested at a previous JPC meeting.

The figures reveal that there were 80 burglaries in the Dundalk district up until September 19th of this year, compared to 64 over the same period last year and 174 in 2019.

Supt Armstrong said that additional patrols have been in operation to deter gangs from breaking into people’s homes.

There was also a significant reduction in the offence of thefts from the person, with five incidents so far this year and three last year, compared to 24 in 2019.

Thefts from shops were again below pre-pandemic levels, with 281 this year, 209 last year, and 314 in 2019.

There were 39 thefts from vehicles this year, down from 48 last year and 99 in 2019.

This was one category which people have concerns about, said Supt Armstrong, and the gardai were putting out patrols in specific estates.

There had been four robberies from premises so far this year, twice the number in 2021 but down from ten in 2019.

While there had been eleven incidents where people had been robbed, suspects were identified in six of these and some of the suspects were before the courts.

There were 75 incidents of assault causing harm this year, three more than last year and two fewer than in 2019. The number of minor assaults at 111 this year was up from 84 last year but less than the 2019 figure of 116.

There was a decrease in incidents of criminal damage, with 189 incidents this year, down from 215 last year and 217 in 2019.

However, there had been 222 public order offences, up from 199 last year, which Supt Armstrong stated was mostly related to groups gathering and the reopening of the night-time economy.

There had been a number of operations targeting mid to high-level drug dealers. This saw the number of incidents of possession of drugs for sale or supply drop from 60 last year to 37 this year, while the number of incidents of possession of drugs for own use dropped from 319 last year to 179 this year.

The were 27 reports of sexual assault, up six from last year but down from 36 in 2019.

Supt Armstrong said that there is fully staffed sexual assault unit with specially trained detectives and gardai in Dundalk.

In the area of traffic control, there had been three fatal accidents and 16 serious injuries collisions this year.

Seventy-four motorists had been detected driving while intoxicated.

Gardai had searched carried out 354 searches under the misuse of drugs act and 190 additional searches under warrant. There were 35 incidents of possession of an offensive weapon.