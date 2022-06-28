Dundalk couple paying €1,450 rent count themselves ‘lucky’

“It’s a lot of money, but we feel like we're the lucky ones.” said a Dundalk couple who are paying €1,450 rent every month for their three bedroom home.

A mum of two young children, who did not want to be named, told The Argus how she and her husband “have been doing everything we can to save for a deposit for a mortgage,” but like so many families are struggling to make ends meet.

“Rent is the biggest outgoing we have every month, but still we don’t feel like we are the worst off, there are people living around the corner who are paying €1,600 and €1,800 for a very similar type of house, so we feel lucky we.re not paying that much.”

The irony of feeling they are better off at having to pay €1,450 every month for their very modest family home isn't lost of them, she adds.

"Ten years ago we would never have imagined rent would cost this much. It’s horrendous really, and we can't see any way out of until we are able to buy.”

Her husband has a full time time job in Dublin, but she has had to reduce her working hours to 22 hours a week as a carer, in order to offset the high costs of childcare.

"This year in particular has been pretty difficult with the gas prices and electricity prices going up, as well as fuel for two cars. We used to put away a good bit every month for a deposit fund for a mortgage, but even that we’ve had to cut back.”

She admits that rising house prices have also “severely hampered” the couple's ambition to buy their own home.

"We’ve been keeping an eye on houses in the Dundalk area in general, and they are getting out of our reach, so we’ve had to accept that maybe now isn’t the time to think about buying either."

She added that “the best we can hope for right now is that the landlord won’t put up the rent, or tell us he wants to sell. That would just floor us.”

The couple’s story emerged as Threshold, the national housing charity, launched their “We are Generation Rent” study which showed that two in three people are renting because they cannot afford to buy a home.

The charity say that although renters might have once been “young 20-something-year-olds living in house shares, it now refers to those in their 40s, 50s, 60s and older.”

Indeed almost two thirds of the respondents to the Threshold survey were 35 or older.

It revealed how the majority would prefer to own their own home in five years’ time, however very few expect to realise these aspirations.

Threshold Chief Executive Officer John Mark McCafferty said that the current housing crisis affects many groups of people across Irish society:

"By 2027, only 28% of people expect they will own their own home, 15% expect to have social housing, and 54% expect they will still be renting. The reasons behind this desire to exit the rental market are clear, with almost half stating they do not feel secure in their tenancy. These feelings of insecurity were felt most strongly by adults heading one-parent families.

In 2021 Threshold assisted almost 20,000 households throughout Ireland. Some have delayed starting a family, others have experienced homelessness, been unable to accumulate any savings for a rainy day, had to couch-surf or move from one house share to another, as subsequent landlords sell up. They worry about their future, whether they will still be renting when they retire, what will happen to their children if they must move house and school again, and what will they do if their rent increases.

The percentage of people who are renting because they cannot buy their own home has increased from 49% in 2020 to 64% in 2022 – a 15% jump in just two years. :

The Threshold CEO said: “Tenants’ feelings of security in the home have deteriorated since 2020, the outset of the pandemic. In 2022, only 38% reported feeling secure in their home. This is unsurprising as only one fifth of those who participated in the survey left their last rental home out of choice and one in four were evicted as the landlord was selling the home or needed it for their own use.”

“When it came to moving, 92% found it difficult or extremely difficult to find a new rental home. This is across all family types, income ranges, ages etc. This crisis in the rental sector is being felt across the board.”