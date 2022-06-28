Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dundalk couple paying €1,450 rent count themselves ‘lucky’

Housing charity Threshold say two in three are renting as they cannot afford to buy

Expand

Close

argus

Olivia Ryan

“It’s a lot of money, but we feel like we're the lucky ones.” said a Dundalk couple who are paying €1,450 rent every month for their three bedroom home.

A mum of two young children, who did not want to be named, told The Argus how she and her husband “have been doing everything we can to save for a deposit for a mortgage,” but like so many families are struggling to make ends meet.

Privacy