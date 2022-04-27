Dundalk Counselling Service celebrates 40 years helping local community

Elizabeth McGuckin, Centre manager in the Dundalk Counselling Centre, Seatown Place, with members of the Board of Management in the Dundalk Counselling Centre. Included are, Eugene Grant, Lucy Holmes, Seán T O'Reilly, Denis Cahalane and Ciara O'Shea. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Dundalk Counselling Centre ‘Oakdene’ is celebrating forty years of helping the local community, with the demand for its services as high now as ever.

Set up in 1982 in response to the devastating impact which high levels of unemployment and poverty were having on people’s mental health, including refugees who had escaped the Troubles in Northern Ireland, the Centre proved to be a beacon in how a community can help itself.

Many of those who have been involved in this valuable work were present on Friday when the Centre proudly launched the first of its 40 year celebration events with planting of an oak tree, followed by an open day at it Seatown Place premises which showcased all its facilities.

The Oak tree, which was kindly donated by Senator Erin Mc Greehan, was planted in St Helena’s Park signifying the growth and roots Dundalk Counselling Centre.

“Dundalk Counselling Centre over its 40 years has helped so many people in our locality. They have been standing tall and dignified over that time working incredibly hard looking after those in need,” said Senator McGreehan. “I felt that the power of the mighty native Irish tree; the oak would symbolise perfectly the centre. It is a tree of stature, of wisdom of protection and strength and this is exactly what this centre is.”

The Centre was established in 1982 at a time widespread unemployment, poverty and illegal money lending were major problems. There had also been an influx of refugees from Northern Ireland who aso had their own issues to deal with.

Many people developed depression, anxiety, addictions, relationship problems and some were suicidal.

It was in response to these problems that the centre was founded by ‘the community for the community’, with the support of Mairéad Heaney, Parish Sister; Jacinta Stewart, Adult Education and Fr. Brendan McNally, under the direction of Dr Jim O’Donoghue, who was teaching locally at the time.

They appealed for people from the community to come forward for training to become counsellors to help service the centre.

Initially the Centre worked out of two rooms in St. Brigid’s School, Ard Easmuinn, supported by the Parish of the Redeemer..

This counselling service was exceptionally well received even though counselling was almost unheard of in the 1980s.

Due to the phenomenal demand for the service and the need for additional space, the Centre moved to a house called Oakdene on the Carrick Road

It quickly earned a reputation as a centre of excellence for both training and counselling, and in the late 1980s, moved to its current location in Seatown Place.

Here, there are spaces for counselling services for adults, adolescents and children, including a sensory room for children and young people.

It has a team of around 50 trained therapists, some of whom work in private practice or for Turas, while others have full-time jobs completely unrelated to the work they do at Oakdene.

"The Centre is a vital part of our community, and Friday was a celebration of all the people who have played an integral part in the Dundalk Counselling Centre Story over the last 40 years,’​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Centre Manager Elizabeth McGuckin, said.

Dundalk Counselling Centre is slowly reopening after the pandemic, and, according to Siobhan Molloy, there are waiting lists for both adult and adolescent services.

"The demand is absolutely massive at the moment. There are a lot of issues which came to a fore during the pandemic. Alcohol is a big problem and there are also relationship issues as a result of people being at home all the time. Other people are experiencing issues about going back into society again.”