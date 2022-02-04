Dundalk councillors to write to Taoiseach to remind him of Louth’s proud St Brigid’s Faughart heritage

Councillors in Dundalk have agreed to write to An Taoiseach Micheal Martin to remind him of Louth’s proud St Brigid Faughart heritage, after he failed to mention the county in a video he made ‘wishing the people of Kildare and across the country a happy St Brigid’s Day.’

Fears that Louth will miss out unless St Brigid’s Faughart links are promoted were voiced at the monthly meeting of Dundalk Municipal District.

Councillors decided to set up a working group to promote Faughart as the saint’s birthplace in advance of February 1st, St Brigid’s Day, becoming a bank holiday next year.

Cllr Edel Corrigan said that St Brigid’s Day was very much celebrated in the north of the county and when she had visited the shrine at Faughart earlier in the day she had seen cars from Cork, Limerick, Meath, Monaghan and other counties.

While she thanked the overseer and his team for the clean-up of the area, she highlighted the lack of signs to direct people to the Hill of Faughart, the graveyard, and shrine. One sign that was there was overgrown.

“There were hundreds if not thousands of people the area and no signage to tell them where to go or heritage signs,” she said, describing it as ‘a missed opportunity to showcase what we have in the area.”

Cllr John Reilly echoed her comments, and also pointed out that there was another “hidden gem” in the area, in Urney graveyard, which is the burial place of the poet Peadar Ó Doirnín is buried, as well a Roche Castle, which could be promoted.

Senior Executive Engineer Martin McCreesh undertook to have the overgrown sign at Faughart cleared and said he would speak with the Heritage Officer Brendan McSherry about heritage signs.

Cllr Sean Kelly also agreed with Cllr Corrigan’s comments about St Brigid. He too feared that they were missing out on promoting Faughart as the saint’s birthplace.

"Kildare has done a great job in marketing St Brigid,” he said, noting that the Hill of Allen had been lit up on her feast day.

He expressed disappointment that the Taoiseach hadn’t mentioned Louth in a video but had mentioned Kildare.

Cllr Kelly suggested that the should set up a working group to promote St Brigid and also the issues raised by Cllr Corrigan.

Chairperson Cllr Maria Doyle said that perhaps a St Brigid’s Day parade should be considered to balance up the holding of parades on St Patrick’s Day.

Cllr Conor Keelan recalled that when he was at college in Kildare he had to remind people that St Brigid was born in Dundalk.

It was ‘unfortunate” that the Taoiseach had omitted to mention that she was from Louth.