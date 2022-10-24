Dundalk councillor says fire safety issues in holiday lets ‘really concerning’ as four Carlingford properties forced to close

Four short stay properties in Carlingford were closed due to fire safety concerns, Louth Councillors heard at their monthly meeting.

Cllr. Marianne Butler highlighted the closures notices which had been issued in respect of the four holiday let properties, describing the situation as “really concerning.”

"When this goes wrong it goes badly wrong,” said Cllr. Butler.

She asked if there was further information in relation to the closures, if it covered a lack of smoke alarms, or exits being blocked or overcrowding.

The meeting heard the notices were served after inspections were carried out by the Fire Prevention Section at Louth County Council. The properties could not be reopened until all fire and safety checks are complete

Cllr. Butler queried if there was correspondence between the fire prevention section of the council and planning enforcement . She asked if the properties were fully compliant with the short term letting regulations.

Director of Service Thomas McEvoy told the meeting that he covered both areas within the council, adding “When I see a concern arising from either side, we connect the two teams to talk to each other about the issues.”

Cllr. Butler praised the fire prevention section “for taking this action, it is just so important.”