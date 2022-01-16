Louth

Dundalk community joins in unity in memory of Ashling Murphy

Ian Coogan talks to some of those at the vigil for Ashling murphy at the Market Square

Ashling Murphy remembered at the vigil held in Dundalk for the late Ashling Murphy. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Cllr. Maria Doyle, Cathaoirleach Dundalk MDC with Ruairí Ó Murchú TD, Coulcillors and former Councillors who held a short vigil before attending the vigil held in Dundalk for the late Ashling Murphy. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Grace McArdle, Rape Crisis North East speaking at the vigil held in Dundalk for the late Ashling Murphy. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Remember......at the vigil held in Dundalk for the late Ashling Murphy. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand

Ashling Murphy remembered at the vigil held in Dundalk for the late Ashling Murphy. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Grace McArdle, Rape Crisis North East speaking at the vigil held in Dundalk for the late Ashling Murphy. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Remember......at the vigil held in Dundalk for the late Ashling Murphy. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

After the horrendous murder of teacher Ashling Murphy in broad daylight in Tullamore last Wednesday while out jogging, the entire country expressed their disgust at the loss of an innocent life by a show of strength at swiftly organised vigils throughout the country and a huge local crowd descended on the Market Square for a candle lit expression of their feelings. The event was organised by the Dundalk branch of Women’s Aid on a night where both sexes came together to show their solidarity with the family and friends of the young woman.

Before the main event got under way, the Dundalk councillors held a moment of candle lit silence outside the Town Hall and chairperson Maria Doyle they have come together to have a minute’s silence in to show their feelings towards this horrible act. “We all abhor violence and particularly that towards an innocent woman cut down in the prime of her life. We have to stand up to show that there is need for change in our society to ensure that women can feel safe both at home and when they are out in the community.”

