Dundalk community joins in unity in memory of Ashling Murphy

After the horrendous murder of teacher Ashling Murphy in broad daylight in Tullamore last Wednesday while out jogging, the entire country expressed their disgust at the loss of an innocent life by a show of strength at swiftly organised vigils throughout the country and a huge local crowd descended on the Market Square for a candle lit expression of their feelings. The event was organised by the Dundalk branch of Women’s Aid on a night where both sexes came together to show their solidarity with the family and friends of the young woman.

Before the main event got under way, the Dundalk councillors held a moment of candle lit silence outside the Town Hall and chairperson Maria Doyle they have come together to have a minute’s silence in to show their feelings towards this horrible act. “We all abhor violence and particularly that towards an innocent woman cut down in the prime of her life. We have to stand up to show that there is need for change in our society to ensure that women can feel safe both at home and when they are out in the community.”

“When a violent action like this takes place we would usually open up a book of condolences, but with the covid restrictions in place we’re unable to do this and we will be going up to the square to take part in the vigil.”

Making my way up towards the Square, already the crowds had started to grow in size around a small shrine of candles dedicated to the Tullamore teacher and the general feeling of disgust was prevalent throughout the people there.

I first caught up with Eamonn Doyle from LMFM who said “This action has had an adverse affect on the entire country, it is now time for some major changes to help make sure that women and girls feel safer in this country.”

Next I got a quick word with Michelle Dolan Principal of St. Louis Secondary School who said “We encourage our girls to be active, work hard at school and at home, to do their best, but we are completely shocked and gutted at this unnecessary loss of life. Our thoughts are with Ashling’s family at this time, we have to look to the future to find some sort of resolution to this mindset that endangers women and girls in this society. As was said this morning, all men are not predators, but its women who feel like they are the prey.”

After this I ventured over for a chat with mother and daughter Michelle and Saoirse Quigley from Louth Village who told me “It’s kinda scary what has happened. It certainly isn’t as safe as it used to be, not even in public, things must change and it’s great to see such crowds coming out in solidarity with Ashling Murphy.”

Not too long later I headed over for a chat with Amy and Cian Carroll from Corrakit Omeath. Amy said “We are devastated by this murder. I run myself and I can recall someone from Omeath being assaulted too. The Ashling Murphy murder has really brought home the dangers associated with being a lone female just taking exercise. Definitely our hearts go out to her partner, family and friends for their tragic loss. Everyone in the country feels the same way and are coming together to show their solidarity.”

I then ventured over for a word with Mary, Jimmy and Daisy Mackin from Belfry Drive who said “This is a shocking time; our prayers go out to Ashling’s family. No one expected an atrocity like this to take place in broad daylight and unfortunately this has made us more aware of our surroundings now. But on a more positive note, this is really is a great turn out by the people of Dundalk.”

After this I managed to get a few words with Ali Ellis and Marie Finnegan both from Inniskeen who said “This is an extremely sad situation, not only did a young woman have to lose her life, but are we heading for a time where women are gradually becoming terrified to go out, they can’t even go out for a jog in the afternoon. Our hearts go out to the Murphy family and the children she teaches.”

Not too far away I then got a word with Amy Maguire from Cluan Enda and Rachel Agnew from Marian Park who said “we are shocked by Ashling’s murder and really feel for her family, that is why we are here in solidarity with her.”

I then caught up with two ladies from Miro Shoes in the Adelphi Buildings, Gerry Hillion and Caoímhe Young who said “This is a very emotional time for women; the murder has really struck a chord with everyone. Does it seem like you can’t even be out on your own in daylight hours anymore? It doesn’t feel safe anymore. It seems like girls have to look over their shoulders to feel safe now. We have had lots of ladies in the shop today who feel the same way. But it is good to see a good mix of men and women here at the vigil.”

As the vigil came to an end and everyone came forward to place their candles on the ground together I headed over for a chat with a group that included Shauna Yore from Hackballscross who had brought her 8 month old son Max with her. They were accompanied by Shauna’s sister Niamh Kirk from Lordship with her daughter Holly as well as Kelly Keating from Medebawn and Annmarie Roddy from Ravensdale who said “This callous murder is devastating, it is s sad for the family and school kids. All she did was go out for a run and was murdered. What about if a girl wants to go out for a few drinks, she can’t do it by herself, nowhere is safe anymore, something will have to happen to change this way of thinking.”

Not too far away I then caught up with Danielle Burke from Inniskeen, Claire Arrowsmith from Carrick Road Sarune and Aukse Conlon from Garrybawn “Has this country changed so much that it’s no longer safe for women to able to go for a walk by themselves. They should not be afraid to do so in their own community. We feel that television programmes that highlight and glamorise such atrocities against women and are partially to blame by allowing them to become part of our culture. This has to stop.”

The entire event was suddenly bought into perspective for me when I met up with mother and daughter Siobhan and Brooke Shaw from Dublin Road. Siobhan said “I’m horrified by this tragedy, being the mother of a teenage girl. What makes it even harder to comprehend is the fact that so many people came out in support of the vigil and they are standing only two minutes away from the last known position of Ciara Breen who disappeared, never to be found, over 20 years ago. There is much to change to stop this dangerous frame of mind, but we have to start somewhere and soon.”