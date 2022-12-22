Dundalk Christmas Eve busk for Simon is back

The Dundalk Christmas Busk for the Simon Community is back!

This annual fund-raiser by local musicians on Christmas Eve returns to Earl Street for the first time since the pandemic.

From 12pm to 5pm, shoppers will be entertained by a host of the town’s musicians and bands who will be taking up donations for the Dundalk Simon Community.

First held in 2017, the busk as seen musicians such Jinx Lennon, Just Mustard, The Mary Wallopers, Nix Moon, TPM, We The Oceanographers, Elephant, and Finnian taking part, so who knows who might make an appearance this year?

As well as raising much-needed funds, the event raises awareness about the work being done by the Simon Community to help those facing homelessness.