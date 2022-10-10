Dundalk Chamber of Commerce raise budget concerns with Minister for Finance

Dundalk Chamber of Commerce members Michael Gaynor and Paddy Malone raised a number of concerns about the impact which the budget could have for Dundalk when they met with Minister for Finance Pascal Donoghue last week.

“While Dundalk Chamber welcomed the Budget in general, we did voice our concerns on several matters,” says Paddy.

These included how cross border shopping will be affected due to the fall of sterling as well as the impact on hospitality when the VAT rate reverts to 13.5% from the existing 9% next February.

The Minister was very direct in stating that the change had been temporary due to the pandemic and the Government would not change their mind on this.

Paddy says he raised the issue of the Living City initiative not being extended to the growth towns specified in the National Development Plan, arguing that the National Plan and taxation should align.

“We did welcome the increase in the Shop Local amount which employers can give from €500 to €1,000 in either one or two lots.”

“As Dundalk Chambers Shop Local has had sales of over €1,000,000 for the last number of years, we are looking forward to a good Christmas retail trade.”