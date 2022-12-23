Dundalk-based Servisource makes €10,000 Christmas donation to Pieta House

The Dundalk-based health recruitment agency Servisource have donated €10,000 to Pieta, the Suicide and Self-Harm Crisis Centre, as part of the charity’s Candle of Hope Christmas Appeal.

Pieta House specialises in providing free, professional one-to-one therapeutic services by fully qualified staff, for people who are experiencing suicidal thoughts, people who have attempted suicide and people who are engaging in self-harm.

In 2021 alone, Pieta delivered over 48,000 hours of intervention and bereavement counselling and received almost 100,000 crisis support calls and texts. This was achieved through their 24-hour freephone helpline while directly supporting over 600 households devastated by the loss of a loved one by suicide.

Servisource strongly believe in giving back to the local and national communities. In 2022, Servisource as part of the CPL Group, donated just under €50,000 to Ukraine Red Cross to help support those in need. Servisource has also supported local sporting organizations and many different causes in previous years.

“Servisource recognise the importance of taking care of one another through whatever challenges may arise, whether in work or at home,” Declan Murphy CEO of Servisource said. “The outstanding work that Pieta does throughout the country is admirable and we want to thank them for improving the mental health situation in Ireland. Here at Servisource, we are always devising new ways in which we can help and support charities and give a little back.”

Lisa Harber from Pieta House thanked Servisource for the donation, saying it will help the team at Pieta to sustain ther free, lifesaving services and will help those in distress move to a place of hope and light during these most challenging times.

"This wonderful donation is helping us continue providing our service which offers one to one counselling for people who are suicidal, people engaging in self-harming behaviors and people who are bereaved by suicide, and for this we are extremely grateful.””

To contact Pieta House, phone 0818 111 126.