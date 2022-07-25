Dundalk based ‘My Life’ host careers open day

My Life Director of Care Barbara Murphy with some of her colleagues who will be on hand to greet people interested in a new career at the My Life Careers Open Day at Anam Chara on the Carrick Road on Saturday July 30.

Dundalk based My Life service is holding a careers open day for their new community-based residential and respite facilities in town.

The service, which recently announced 65 new jobs for Louth and Meath, is actively recruiting for staff for its new facilities in Dundalk – one respite and one residential.

The Open Day will be held at Anam Chara, a spacious house located off the Carrick Road in Dundalk (A91F9K0), on Saturday July 30 from 10am-4pm.

My Life is a leading innovative provider of HIQA-registered services for adults with physical, sensory and intellectual disabilities.

Anam Chara will deliver a much-needed respite service in Louth and Meath for people with physical and sensory disabilities in a personalised and flexible way.

“We really want people to meet us in the place where they would be working and to experience our high quality purpose-built sensory facilities,” said CEO Sean McCoy.

“At My Life, we are dedicated to helping people live their lives, their way, celebrating who they are and helping them to use all their talents, and our approach is built around social and recreational living experiences.

“If you are a caring person who shares our values of family and home, then working with My Life will be deeply rewarding, satisfying and challenging in a dynamic supportive environment.

“Many of our care team have been with our service for the past 15 years. We offer competitive pay rates and a work environment with a fully structured development programme.

”With the day-to-day leadership provided by Director of Care Barbara Murphy, we take time to get to know the person and their families so that we can provide innovative and meaningful care in our respite or residential services.

“True to our resident-led and resident focused ethos, residents are involved in the interview process for new staff so that selection is also informed by what is important to people who use and live in our services.

For more information, please see mleh.ie/careers or phone Caroline on 041 6853953.