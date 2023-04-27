Dundalk band Orwell’s 84 debut album Crucible is much more than a lockdown project

Orwells ‘84 debut album ‘Crucible’ could easily have been seen as a lockdown project but in reality it’s more more than that. It’s the culmination of everything the band has worked towards to date and a love song to Dundalk.

“I started writing a lot of songs during lockdown,” says Damien McKenna, who as well as being the band’s chief song writer, is also responsible for bringing the outfit together in the first place.

He ended up with two dozen songs as well as material that he had written down the years, going back to his days collaborating with David Keenan and staging gigs as Ecco Road.

As lockdown lifted, they started demoing the songs, in their practice space, affectionately known as The Crucible, to which the album owes its name.

“It all culminated in November/December 2022 when we were able to get everyone together to meet up and practice,” says Damien.

Forever referring to themselves as “a phoenix from the ashes” Orwells ’84 in its original incarnation was the brainchild of singer and songwriter Damien McKenna, who quickly recruited guitarist and long-time friend Sean Byrne . They were then joined by celloist Ella Englishby, followed musicians and producers Peter Mc Coy and Pauric McCrum, with the traditional fiddler player and musician Roisin Ward Morrow completing the line-up.

The band recorded their debut EP Truth is the First Victim with Pauric and Peter later that year in 2019. This was the band’s second venture with the duo; having worked together previously on their debut single Cailín which picked up support from the likes of RTE 2FM, Nialler9, Today FM and many more.

Since releasing Cailín, Orwells ’84’s folk-indie style remained present yet matured, with a more refined world-view. The band quickly felt they were in a position in which they believed to be consistently developing on an upward trajectory.

With a host of new songs, they decided that they wanted to give space to the music and record an album.

Having worked previously with producers Pillowhead on the EP released before lockdown, which had gained a lot of traction before the world shut down, they decided that it would be a good idea to work with them again.

The album was recorded in Blackmountain Recordings in Louth and Sunset Studios in Dublin City and once released to the world, has been greeted by favourable reviews.

Opened by the track “Isteach” (the Irish word for in) and closed by the epilogue “Amach” (the Irish word for out) the album is filled with colour, movement and emotion. Musically it defies pigeon-holing, bringing together folk, trad, indie and classic rock influences, while lyrically it reflects the social awareness and concerns faced by today’s young people.

Singles “It’s What They Want” and “Tomorrow (Maybe I’ll Be Alright”) will be followed up with ‘The Border and The Mistress’. Selecting these were tough and the band are happy with the strength of it.

Orwell’s 84 have already started touring to coincide with the album launch and will be playing The Spirit Store on May 20.

“It will be a real home-coming,” says Damien. “We are all looking forward to that.”

The sextet are but the latest in a line of Dundalk bands and musicians that are making the national media sit up and take notice.

With the likes of Just Mustard, David Keenan, Jinx Lennon ,The Mary Wallopers and AE Mak making their mark, Dundalk is being recognised as

“The national media and people aound the country are starting to pick up on how much music there is in Dundalk,” says Damien. “It’s not just a place with two or three bands, but a wonderful music and arts scene. Dundalk is so creative, it’s hard to put a finger on why, maybe it’s in the water, but I feel that a lot of it might be because it’s a border town, stuck between two major capitals. It’s something born in the DNA of people born in Dundalk, they love what they’re doing.”

A number of the songs on the album are “a nod to Dundalk, they are love letters to Dundalk,” he says.”It;s a great wee town.”