Dundalk author Luke Cassidy short-listed for €10,000 book prize

"It’s very exciting,” Dundalk author Luke Cassidy says of his debut novel ‘Iron Annie’ making the final three books shortlisted for the €10,000 Desmond Elliot prize.

This is no overstatement as the prize, named after the late literary agent and publisher Desmond Elliott, is one of the most prestigious prizes on the literary circuit. It’s awarded annually to the most outstanding first novel of the past 12 months from the UK and Ireland

What pleases Luke most about making the final cut is that the adjudication is solely based on the merit of the books and not, as with other prizes, on sales or publicty.

"Each publisher can nominate one book for the prize,” he explains.

Derek Owusu, who won the prize in 2020, is chair of this year’s judging panel,

“This was a difficult shortlist to pull together as there were so many incredible books to choose from, but the three that we have chosen we feel best reflect the spirit of the Desmond Elliott Prize,” he said.

‘Iron Annie”, which was published by Bloomsbury, is set in Dundalk and written in the local venacular. It centres on two strong women – the main character Aoife, a small-time drug dealer, who is infatuated with the eponymous Annie.

“Luke Cassidy takes us on a road trip through the gritty underworld and complicated elements of friendship, love and society,” said Owusu. “With a language all his own, Cassidy has produced an incredible debut, filled with energy, oddball characters and a lot of compassion.”

Having started a residency in An Tain Arts Centre in May, Luke now finds himself on a whirlwind publicity tour in advance of the winner being announced on July 1st.

"The publishers are taking me over to the north of England and Scotland to do a couple of reading events,” he said.

Even if he doesn’t win the award, and fingers crossed he brings it back to the town, the publicity surrounding making the shortlist will give the book a second wind.

In the meantime, he is also getting ready to bring The Iron Annie Cabaret back on the road again.

The show, which focuses on the love story between Aoife and Annie, premiered in An Tain Arts Centre last year and toured around the country.

This production features Annie June Callahan, Dominic Jones, Johnathan Fahey, Mark Sheridan and Siobhan Dentonz.

Local audiences will get the opportunity to see it again in The Spirit Store on August 6th and it’s also being staged in Dublin’s Smock Alley Theatre from July 21st to 23rd and at the Edinburgh International Book Festival on August 24th.