Dundalk artist Michael Stafford opens new exhibition at Íontas

Dundalk artist Michael Stafford is delighted to be unveiling his latest body of work in the Íontas Arts Centre, Castleblaney next week.

Michael, who graduated with a degree in Fine Art from Dún Laoighaire Art, Design and Technology and Sligo IT, said he began to develop this work at the start of the COVID-19 lockdown, which saw him completing an Abode Associate certificates in Photoshop and illustrator in 2020.

The title of his exhibition has a double meaning as “Taking it Back” deals with the process of how the work is built and while the theme 'Exile' is somewhat biographical referring to the nature of living in exile.

“The biographical elements appeared in the work subconsciously and once identified were pursued,” Michael explained. “My family moved to Dundalk in the late 1970s from Belfast. Like many other families in Dundalk at the time, they were finding themselves exiled in a nation that they were affiliated with but had strong cultural and social differences.

“My work is not about highlighting the differences but it’s more about my memories, identity, and place. A question of where do I belong? “

Michael continued that it's an exhibition of paintings which has a strong visual conversation hiding behind its graphic graffiti-esque aesthetic.

“The images used, even though taken from my personal archive, are symbolic and have universal meaning.

“The young boy holding a watering bucket, which features in some of my paintings, can have a multitude of meanings to different people.

“All the paintings have figures in them, with some being family members, taken from photographs that my ma used to love taking.

“But also people will identify with the symbolic characters in their own way that makes the art pieces personal to them.”

Michael said the work with its Pop Art sensibilities appeals to the contemporary eyes that are used to smart screens and clever Gifs.

“The viewer is asked to look beyond the plastic vector-like façade of the paintings; question the graphic commercial-like product in an exhibition environment,” he continues.

“With cartoon-like colours from enamel paint; repetition from screen printing, haze, blurs and dots from spray paint and detailing from oil paint the viewer may be overwhelmed by visual content as if they have entered the world of the surreal.”

Michael has taken part in several solo and group exhibitions including in the Basement Gallery in An Táin, the Mill Arts centre in Dundrum, The Crow Gallery Temple Bar and The Niland Gallery, Sligo.

He is a member of the artists collection AAEX and is also a member of Creative Spark's print studio, where he was Artist in Residence in 2017.

He was also awarded the Tyrone Guthrie Bursary funded by Create Louth for a residency in Annaghmakerrig.

'Talking it Back/Exile' runs in the Íonas Arts Centre from April 6 to May 30.