Dundalk apartment residents evacuated after fire breaks out in complex

Hallidays Mill residents had to evacuate their homes when a fire broke out at the apartment building on Quay Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The blaze was reported to have broken out in a ground floor apartment, and saw residents evacuated for a number of hours during the night.

A Garda spokesman told The Argus: “Gardaí and emergency services attended an incident of criminal damage by fire that occurred on Quay Street in Dundalk, at approximately 3am on, Wednesday, 21st September.”

“No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.”

The scene was preserved for technical examination.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.