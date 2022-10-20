Dundalk and Drogheda ports join national safety week

Dundalk and Drogheda ports have joined together through the Irish Ports Safety Forum (IPSF) to host and promote the second annual Irish Port Safety Week from October 24th to 28th 2022.

The goal of the Irish Ports Safety Forum is to work together to highlight and enhance collective safety responsibility and awareness with events planned under differing themes throughout the week.

Chair of the Irish Ports Safety Forum, JoAnn Salmon said, “This week is an opportunity to work collaboratively to improve safety and performance in the port sector, share experience and knowledge in order to drive continual improvement in eliminating accidents at work. All of the week’s events are open to all port users and tenants and we are inviting and encouraging as many people as possible to get involved with the objective of improving the safety and welfare of all port workers.”

The Irish Port Safety Week dates of 2022 have been selected to follow European Safety Week. All ports nationally have been invited to participate in national safety week with different collaborative events taking place at each port daily.

The themes of the 2022 Irish Port Safety Week include the awareness of port golden rules, Musculoskeletal disorders (MSD) personal protective equipment (PPE), driving safely, manual handling, well-being and water safety.

For further details email at IPSF@portofwaterford.com. Events can also be followed on social media via the #IrishPortSafetyWeek.