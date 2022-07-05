Duleek area clubs benefit from €136,000 of Indaver funding

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor and Chairperson of the Indaver Community Fund Committee 2022, Stephen McKee, has warmly welcomed the awarding of over €136,000 to local community groups and organisations in the Duleek area under this year’s Indaver Community Scheme.

‘As Chairperson of the Indaver Community Liaison Committee, I am delighted to have played a role in securing over €136,000 worth of funding for various clubs and organisations in the East Meath area. This does not include a further €150,000 which we previously allocated for the Duleek Bellewstown & District Community Facility,” says Cllr McKee.

‘Apart from the funding for the new Community Facility, Duleek AFC Soccer Club is the biggest beneficiary this year and will receive €35,000 and this money will help the Club develop new pitches for their underage teams. As a parent with small children myself, it is vital that we do all we can to improve facilities and sporting infrastructure in the area for our youth.’

‘I am particularly pleased to have supported our local GAA Clubs, Duleek/Bellewstown GFC, St.Mary’s Donore and St.Colmcille’s GFC who between them will receive €23,500. St.Mary’s Donore will receive €10,000 towards completing safety work outside their new Clubhouse and Community Hall which is an important project that I am very proud to be associated with.’

Many other clubs, groups and associations in the area will benefit from the fund this year. €25,000 has been awarded to Duleek Development Association to provide for an area off Station Road that will be designed for young girls and teenagers in mind as an alternative to those children not involved in sport.

‘Under the planning conditions of Indaver, a donation is made to the local community for every tonne that is accepted into the Waste-to-Energy facility. The Fund is managed by the Community Liaison Committee of which I am a member and the fund is designed to provide financial assistance to local community-based clubs and voluntary organisations for the development of community projects and works in the locality,” he adds.

‘There is obviously a limited fund available, but I am pleased that so many local groups and organisations will benefit this year from the scheme. They make a huge contribution to our communities. I will continue to work hard on behalf of all our local groups.”