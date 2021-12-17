Drummond House the home of asparagus and garlic

Drogheda couple, Marita and Peter Collier were on RTÉ One’s Ear to the Ground last Thursday, December 16, showcasing their impressive harvest.

Originally working and living in Dublin, the Colliers inherited land in 2008, and the couple decided to embark on an adventure growing asparagus and garlic. An unusual vegetable to grow in Ireland, asparagus can take years to produce its first harvest. It is very particular about the soil it grows in and has a very short seasonal growth period.

Drummond House, just outside of Baltray, is the home of the crop, where the sandy soil goes a long way towards making life a tiny bit easier when it comes to growing.

In 2017 the couple took a gamble and bought 65k asparagus crowns from the Netherlands with each crown having to be hand planted.

The couple faced many challenges throughout their trial period. When they first arrived at the farm, they made the decision to grow garlic across 12 acres of land, however their hard work did not pay off with the garlic overgrown and could not be used.

Nevertheless, learning from their mistakes, they gave it another shot a year later and got it right. Perfecting the growth, their garlic is now used throughout the 32 counties.

With the garlic shallots they produce a garlic scape sauce and dip. They grow different variations of garlic, an elephant garlic red duke and a heritage garlic, along with their shallots.