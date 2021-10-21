Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 3.8°C Dublin

Drugs seized in Collon raid

The drugs seized in Collon Expand

Close

The drugs seized in Collon

The drugs seized in Collon

The drugs seized in Collon

droghedaindependent

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí have seized approximately €11,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb and arrested one man during a search operation.

Gardaí from the Ardee District executed a search warrant at a residence in Collon, Co. Louth.

They were assisted by the Ardee Detective Unit, Garda Dog Unit and Armed Support Unit.

During the course of the search, cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €11,000 was seized along with drug paraphernalia and a small quantity of fireworks. The drugs seized are subject to forensic analysis.

This is Louth Newsletter

Your weekly fix of local news and sport headlines from Louth, direct to your inbox

This field is required

One man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene. He was taken to Dundalk Garda Station where he was later charged to appear before court at a later date.

Investigations are ongoing.

Privacy