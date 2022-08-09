Drug danger on Chord Road Drogheda reaches ‘crisis point’

Residents of the Chord Road area say the situation with antisocial behaviour and public drug-taking near their houses has reached a crisis point.

Some people are now living in fear in their own homes, with users shooting up in broad-daylight on steps and lanes beside their houses, and drug paraphernalia posing a serious health risk.

One volunteer in a recent clean-up of the streets was stuck with a used needle and is still being treated months later.

"This has been a problem for years, but has spiralled out of control,” says one resident, who has been renting in the area for three years. “I called the gardai last week about a large group taking drugs at the side of my house at 6.30pm, and they arrived one hour later, moved the group on, and exactly three minutes later they all returned.

"I feel we are being completely ignored, and our pleas for help from the gardai and the local council have fallen on deaf ears.”

Some residents feel that since a local pharmacy has been handing out clean needle kits the situation has worsened.

"The chemist is only a few minutes walk from our houses, so the number of people has tripled since they are provided with these kits, as well as the number of used needles and rubbish left behind,” says another neighbour, who also wishes to not be identified. “This is a really lovely place to live, but is being ruined for families living here; I was playing ball with my nephew and it went into bushes and when I retrieved it, there was a needle sticking in it.”

A council clean-up was carried out 18 months ago, but the local residents association has been doing it on a voluntary basis ever-since.

"There is now daily drug activity, and it is not nice to have this on your doorstep on such a scale, and it really is becoming a public nuisance” said another resident. “We need more garda patrols and CCTV cameras as right now, there is literally nothing stopping the dealers or users from being on our streets.”