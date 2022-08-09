Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 24.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Drug danger on Chord Road Drogheda reaches ‘crisis point’

Local resident stuck by used needle in voluntary clean-up

The daily scene beside one house in the Chord Road area, with used needles and other drug paraphernalia left strewn in public. Expand
A local resident was recently stuck with a used needle in a voluntary clean-up, and is now receiving on-going medical treatment. Expand

Close

The daily scene beside one house in the Chord Road area, with used needles and other drug paraphernalia left strewn in public.

The daily scene beside one house in the Chord Road area, with used needles and other drug paraphernalia left strewn in public.

A local resident was recently stuck with a used needle in a voluntary clean-up, and is now receiving on-going medical treatment.

A local resident was recently stuck with a used needle in a voluntary clean-up, and is now receiving on-going medical treatment.

/

The daily scene beside one house in the Chord Road area, with used needles and other drug paraphernalia left strewn in public.

droghedaindependent

Alison Comyn

Residents of the Chord Road area say the situation with antisocial behaviour and public drug-taking near their houses has reached a crisis point.

Some people are now living in fear in their own homes, with users shooting up in broad-daylight on steps and lanes beside their houses, and drug paraphernalia posing a serious health risk.

Privacy