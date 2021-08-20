Drop in COVID case numbers

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, TD speaks to staff members during a visit this week to the vaccination centre in Dundalk. Picture Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

The incidence of Covid-19 cases in the Dundalk area have fallen for the first time in over a month, with indications that pop up testing centres have helped to curb the spread.

The latest figures show the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population has reduced in the greater Dundalk area over the last fortnight, with 206 cases between August 3rd and 16th reported in the Dundalk-Carlingford local electoral area.

The area had a 14 day incidence rate of 804.7, down somewhat from the 921.9, which had been recorded between July 26th and August 9th.

There were also 216 cases of Covid-19 in the Dundalk South LEA, with a 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population of 665.9.

Again this a reduction on the high figures recorded over the last few weeks, where it had peaked at 832.4.

The high case numbers in recent weeks saw the HSE launch a series of pop up testing centres, where thousands of people had turned up for testing at the Ramparts temporary facility.

Although it was not run last weekend, the easy availability of testing at the centre has helped to identify cases in the community, and in turn reduce the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile the high number of cases emerging from within border counties could be in part due to the varying attitudes and adherence to Covid restrictions

This was the view of Dr. Tom Black, chairman of the British Medical Organisation in the north, who said that some of those living in border areas have had an 'a la carte' attitude to Covid restrictions.

Calling for more alignment on both sides of the border, his comments came as calls emerged from the hospitality sector for the same industry rules to be applied north and south of the border