Drone survey carried out to check mobile coverage in north Louth

A drone survey of mobile coverage of Lordship and Templetown has been carried out recently by Get Connected who were contacted by local Fine Gael councillor John Reilly.

“The drone has collected data on the area,” he said. “Get Connected has taken measurements from the drone and will collect evidence from this survey. This will result in the installation of booster poles in the Cooley peninsula. These booster poles will enhance the mobile signal and will alleviate any poor reception over a large part of the peninsula. This technology has been used in other counties that mountains which tends to interfere with mobile coverage.

Cllr Reilly says he has received several phone calls and texts of complaints about the mobile coverage in other areas which he hopes to investigate through another survey in the near future.

He has requested for a drone survey to be carried out in the Tankardsrock area of Kilkerley.