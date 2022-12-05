Dromad Hire win top award for the second time

Representing Dromad Hire at the awards were Margaret Murphy, Jayne Healy, Regina Wallace, Sinead Ellis, Sandra Bowman, Sarah Callan and Phyllis O Brien with Adrian Logan tv and radio sports presenter and Carl Bartlett, Hire Association Europe & Event Hire Association

There were great celebrations when the Co Louth based Dromad Hire was named as the ‘Irish Plant Hire Company of the Year 2022’ at the Plant & Civil Construction, Quarry & Recycling Magazine awards.

The equipment rental firm, which has premises in Dundalk and Dublin, were one of 17 category winners at prestigious awards which took place December 1 during a glittering ceremony, compered by television and radio sports presenter Adrian Logan, at Belfast’s Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Dromad Hire is a fully independent Irish owned company with over 30 years in business, specialising in powered access hire, general plant and tool rental along with approved ex- rental and new equipment sales, offering a nationwide service throughout the island of Ireland.

Its rental fleet is one of the most modern, reliable and up to date within the industry, with the latest and most cutting-edge technology from some of the world’s leading manufacturers.

“The Award was presented to Dromad Hire due to their extensive portfolio of high quality equipment, flexible hire options, and respected customer service policies, according to the adjudicators “Dromad are a modern and diverse company that provide a high level of plant hire expertise. Their product knowledge, distribution network, prompt delivery and collection and vast equipment options puts them ahead of the competition ”.

An all-female team from different departments within Dromad collected the award which was sponsored by Hire Association Europe & Event Hire Association.

“Hard work, determination and a team of individuals working together, is what makes us deserving of this award for the second time,” Dromad Hire’s Financial Controller Regina Wallace said. “Without our team, we wouldn’t be the award winning company we are. It’s always an honour to be recognised on a national level for the hard work done each and every day by all our staff who constantly strive to do better and offer the best service within the industry .”