Drogs fans urged to support club annual Christmas food appeal

Drogheda United Football Club has once again launched a Christmas Food Appeal and are urging their fans and supporters to rally behind our community this Christmas.

Following the success of Drogheda United’s Christmas Food Appeal for the past number of years, they have once again decided to help their community this Christmas launching a food appeal over the build up to the festive period.

The club has listed Drogheda Cares for the Homeless, Drogheda Homeless Aid and their neighbours in Connect Resource Centre as the three beneficiaries of items collected in their two week appeal.

Joanna Byrne who has organised the food appeal for the club since it’s inception is delighted to be launching the appeal again this Christmas, this time in her role as newly appointed Chairperson of the Club.

“As a club we are acutely aware that people and families struggle at this time of year, and I’ve no doubt this year will be tougher with the rising costs of living and energy,” she says.

Every person is going to be hit hard in their back pocket this winter and we want to support these three fantastic groups and charities in their endeavours to assist the families and individuals needing their support.”

Once again local businesses have teamed up with the Drog’s and are allowing their shops to be used as drop-off points for anybody who wants to donate Dry foods and non-perishable goods from Monday 5th December to Sunday 18th December.

- Centra Ballsgrove

- Crazy Fruit, Southgate Shopping Ctr

- Tullyallen Men’s Shed

- Drogheda Utd Clubhouse/Carpark until 8pm daily.

“We are a club with a strong community focus and this is always evident in the support the club receives on our community endeavours, this project being no different over the last couple of years,” adds Joanna, who is also a local councillor. “The willingness from these shops to allow the club leave a drop-off box on their premises is key to this appeal being a success”.

She says on behalf of Drogheda Utd, she would like to acknowledge them publicly and express thanks for their support.

"They like us, recognise the ongoing work our charity partners do to help the most vulnerable in our town and are only too happy to facilitate our appeal. Without the support of these shops to use as drop-off points, this wouldn’t be possible,” says the chairperson. “As people are shopping local over the coming weeks, we will have a drop-off box in each store and I’m appealing to the public to support our efforts, any donation small or large to this appeal will be greatly appreciated.

Drogheda United prides itself on being a club embedded in our community and I’ve no doubt our supporters will get behind us on this and together we can play our part in helping our community this Christmas.”

*Any business, school or community group that wants to make a donation and needs a collection can contact Joanna directly on 085-2705083 or Joanna.byrne@droghedaunited.ie.