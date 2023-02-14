Drogheda’s St Peter’s Hill meeting plaza labelled an eyesore, traffic hazard and even urinal

The artwork contract for Peter's Hill has been awarded to Michael Disley for his design ‘Inspired to Meet' and will be installed next month.

An eyesore, a traffic hazard and, most popular of all, The Urinal...

Just some of the many descriptions of the new meeting plaza at St Peter’s Hill, Drogheda.

It may not be quite finished, but it seems most locals have a very strong opinion on this Louth County Council project, and they are not very complimentary.

What was depicted in the plans as a pretty, curved stone seating area, appears to be a high and somewhat austere concrete wall, blocking one of the town’s prettiest views of the Tholsel, and Millmount in the distance’ and according to many, also blocking sight of traffic emerging from William Street.

A query about what people thought on social media left little doubt that locals felt it was not an asset to the town, and at an estimated cost of €500,000, a waste of money, and loss of parking spaces.

“The beauty of that location was the view down Peter Street taking in the Tholsel and Millmount from a seated position and the inclusion of the wall blocks the lower half of the Tholsel and in my opinion detracts from the streetscape,” said Drogheda engineer Eddie Phelan. “It is a pity that it was constructed.”

Fellow civil engineer Don Byrne also felt the wall was the main problem in the design but tried to look on the positive side!

“The wall is definitely the elephant in the room, and I think personally it needs to be trimmed down by a third to half its height to achieve a downward vista from a position of standing closer to the Magdalene Street side or sitting on the seating installed,” said Don. “The greenery will take time to soften the rest but overall, it’s positive to see areas being smartened up.”

For many, the wall bares a far too striking similarity to a men’s urinal and have not held back in saying so!

“It’s an open-air toilet with a cold concrete seating area,” said one Facebook user. “Louth County Council and Drogheda Corporation need to travel to their neighbouring county to Navan town to see how proper design and placement of fixed furniture actually works. Very disappointing and a huge waste of monies that could have been used much better”.

“Firstly, I work across the road and this concrete wall (I don't even understand the purpose of it) is used as a toilet at the weekends,” said another. “Second of all, when you are driving you don't see upcoming traffic from your right-hand side. It's an absolute joke and way different from the original design.”

When Louth County Council announced plans in May 2021 to transform the existing car park into a public meeting space at St. Peter’ss Hill, it said it would feature high-quality paving and seating, a bespoke sculptural artwork and ‘soft planting’ and ‘street tree planting.’

This project was supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB). Match-funding has been provided by the Executive Office in Northern Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development in Ireland.

The contract for the bespoke artwork was awarded to stonecarver Michael Disley for his design ‘Inspired to Meet’ and was due to be installed at the end of January.