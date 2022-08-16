Drogheda’s rental crisis hitting home as thousands vying for handful of homes

"The housing crisis in Drogheda at the moment is overwhelming and I am genuinely fearful I will be homeless in a few weeks time.” ‘Lily’, Drogheda

“Lily’ doesn’t want to give her real name as she is afraid potential landlords would read this and blacklist her from renting a property.

In her 40’s and single, Lily is one of thousands of people vying for a tiny amount of properties to let in Ireland’s largest town.

There are just 14 properties listed to rent in Drogheda, with a handful in surrounding towns such as Termonfeckin and Bettystown.

The lack of supply has once again pushed the cost of renting a property to a 15-year high, with the average Louth rent now standing at €1,448, up 127% from its lowest point.

"Trying to find somewhere to live is painstaking and is a daily anxiety and stress in my life, which is starting to make me ill,” says Lily. whose current home of six years is about to be sold out from under her.

"I am self-employed, have never missed a day’s rent, have great references, yet I have absolutely no chance of finding a place to rent before my eviction date, and buying my own home is completely out of the question.”

Also out of the question is moving back in with her parents.

"It’s always the first thing people say, and of course they would help me out, but I am heading for my mid-40s; I need a home of my own, and it’s not too much to ask, is it?”

Lily has been accepted onto the council housing list and approved for Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) Scheme (HAP is a form of social housing support provided by all local authorities), but she knows she is at the bottom of the list when it comes to priority, being not married, with no children.

"The going rate for a room in a house in Drogheda is now €600 to €900 per month and that is sharing a bathroom and kitchen,” she explains. “Last week, I saw a place I used to share the rent on ten years ago come on the market again, and in that time, it’s gone from €900 per month to €2,300 per month, which is beyond anyone’s budget.”

Nationwide, there are just 716 homes available to rent, down from almost 2,500 a year ago and another new all-time low in a series that extends back to 2006.

Market rents in Dublin's commuter counties like Louth and Meath rose 9.3% year-on-year, reflecting very low availability - just 89 homes were available to rent on August 1, down over 56% in 12 months. In Louth, market rents were on average 8.2% higher in the second quarter of 2022 than a year previously. The average listed rent is now €1,448, up 127% from its lowest point.

Another woman desperate to find a roof over her head is local businesswoman ‘Terry’.

Also wishing to conceal her identity, she is running a successful shop in Drogheda, but has a 60km round-trip commute to work everyday.

"It is a nightmare trying to find anywhere to live in Drogheda or even closer to the town, and people are now just being plain greedy,” she says, her voice cracking with desperation. “Just last week, I was viewing a property near the hospital, and there were 30 people viewing it, and the landlord said he would bump me up the list and give it to me if I paid him €1,000 cash.

"Even if I had that sort of money, that is so unfair to do that, so I said no.”

Lily has family and friends in town, who have been very generous in offering her somewhere to stay, but Terri is a foreign national and doesn’t have that option.

"I am 22 years in Ireland and I have two children in university, but I am a tenant for 10 years after separation,” she explains. “I don’t have relatives who can put me up – I can’t even think of being homeless. We are not junkies, or gamblers. We are normal, hard-working people who are facing the scary possibility of being made homeless.”

Both women are frustrated with the amount of vacant properties in the town, which could offer accommodation to so many people.

"It baffles me how the local authorities can invest in phone boxes which no one wants, instead of contacting landlords of empty buildings and making them do something with them,” says Lily. “This is also hard for me to say, but it hurts to see refugees who have money and would love to return to their countries being housed, when so many are on the local housing list or in emergency accommodation.”

Terri agrees that the solutions are not that far from reach.

"I am close to despair and yet no one is taking action on the vacant properties which surround me,” she says. “The owners should be held accountable, and I would ask people to consider renting out properties instead of selling them, and at affordable rents too, not be so greedy.”