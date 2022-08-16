Louth

Drogheda’s rental crisis hitting home as thousands vying for handful of homes

Prices have rocketed as supply contracts

The average Louth rent is now over €1,400. Expand

Alison Comyn

"The housing crisis in Drogheda at the moment is overwhelming and I am genuinely fearful I will be homeless in a few weeks time.” ‘Lily’, Drogheda

Lily’ doesn’t want to give her real name as she is afraid potential landlords would read this and blacklist her from renting a property.

