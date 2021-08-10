Drogheda’s lack of big hotels is impacting badly on tourist numbers

While the tourism industry is beginning to see some signs of recovery, there are issues which need to be addressed and not all are related to Covid-19.

That is according to Liam Reilly, secretary of Drogheda on The Boyne Tourism, which runs the local Tourist Office.

‘We don’t have the accommodation. We don’t have the hotels,’ he said. ‘The D is booked out most weekends, mostly with our own young people. The Boyne Valley isn’t up to full stretch at the moment. The Westcourt is closed, and Scholars has very limited accommodation.’

Mr Reilly added that they can’t promote Airbnb in the Tourist Office because it is not Fáilte Ireland-approved.

‘Another big problem we are finding is that there is nowhere to change money if you haven’t got an account in the bank.

‘This has been going on even from the time of the two Fleadhs.

‘People who arrive with cash, mainly Dollars or Sterling, were finding it very hard to exchange it and while some places were taking Sterling, they weren’t giving the differential.

‘The nearest bureau de change would be in Dundalk or in Dublin Airport,’ Mr Reilly said.

‘So, we have a lot of problems we need to sort out.’

Nevertheless, it’s beginning to get busier at The Tholsel premises.

‘It’s starting to come back a little bit now but the calls to the office are a fraction of what they would be in normal times.

‘For example, the first week in July we had a total of 72 callers in the office. Normally, we would have around the 400 mark that week.’

The numbers for the following two weeks were 81 and 76, which covered the 12 July holiday which would usually be a busy time with Northern Ireland visitors.

‘Before the pubs, hospitality and the airports reopened you had a better chance of seeing a unicorn than you did a tourist!

‘With staycations we are getting a lot of people starting to come in. When I say a lot, I mean compared to what it was.

‘We are getting a lot of email enquires about the Boyne Camino Walk. That seems to be getting plenty of interest.’

Mr Reilly added there are still many attractions closed or partially closed.

‘For example, at Newgrange you can’t go inside the monument. That’s a no-no for people, whereas the likes of Monasterboice and Mellifont Abbey are ok. It’s very hit and miss.’

He believed a lot of people were in the same boat, waiting for things to get back to normal rather than going away.

‘Clearing out (the pubs) at 11.30pm is not great compared to what you get on the continent.’

On that issue, he reports very few foreign tourists about, save for a few Americans and British callers over the last two weeks.

‘It’s going to take a while to get back.’