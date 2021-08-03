Drogheda’s Highlanes Gallery receives special museum accolade

Highlanes Gallery has received a special accolade under the prestigious Museum Standards Programme for Ireland (MSPI), coordinated by The Heritage Council.

It comes as the sector prepares a fightback against the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. The certificates were presented at a special online ceremony last week.

Established by the Council to benchmark and promote professional standards, selection under the MSPI is seen as a major accolade in the sector.

Factors taken into account include how museums care for their collections and visitors, as well as governance and management standards, and their education and exhibition programmes.

One of Ireland’s leading contemporary art galleries, Highlanes also cares for the Drogheda Municipal Collection.

Awarding the museum maintenance of accreditation, the assessors noted the resilience being shown in the face of the COVID-19 crisis: “Staff at Highlanes Gallery responded quickly and creatively, ensuring that the gallery has a strong presence in the local community, and continues to make plans for partnerships and cross-border working.”

The MSPI programme is now in its 16th year, setting the benchmark for ‘excellence’ in the museum sector.

Since its inception, a total of 47 museums have received full accreditation. In total, 128 certificates have been awarded.

Chairman of the Heritage Council, Michael Parsons said: “This programme is the gold standard for Irish museums. Taking approximately five years to achieve full accreditation (interim accreditation usually after three years), it is a huge commitment on behalf of the participants.”

The process requires each museum to reach 34 minimum standards across seven areas, including management and governance, collections management, and public or visitor services.

The museums receiving accreditation included Crawford Art Gallery, Cork Kilkenny Castle, OPW, Farmleigh, Dublin, The GAA Museum, Dublin and Galway City Museum.