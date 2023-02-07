Drogheda’s Guitar Man Paddy Goodwin knocks Harry Styles off top spot on iTunes with debut album

Good things do indeed come to those who wait...

A fortnight before his debut album ‘The Church of the Here and Now’ is due to be officially launched, local musician and solicitor Paddy Goodwin is already celebrating as it has not only was it Marty Whelan’s Album of the Week on Lyric FM, but it hit the top of the iTunes Irish album charts on Sunday, knocking Harry Styles off the Number 1 slot!

The album, which features Paddy and his Holy Ghosts, along with a stellar line-up of guest musicians as well as Paul Brady on vocals, will be launched in McHugh’s Venue, on Saturday February 25th at 9pm.

“The reaction so far has been just amazing, and in fairness to Marty Whelan, I thought he might just play one song from the album, which I would have been delighted with, but he made it his Album of the Week, which means he’s been playing one track every morning,” says Paddy.

“Of course, I told everyone to listen out at 9.22am on Wednesday, when he had played the tracks the previous days, and he was doing an interview with Mike Scott of the Waterboys which ran over so I didn’t get played, but I couldn’t ask for better company, so I didn’t mind!”

The album contains ten self-penned tracks, mined from a vast collection of songs Paddy has written over his decades of writing, playing and performing.

Anyone familiar with Paddy’s sound won’t be disappointed with the smoky, Bluesy feel to many of the tracks but there will be a few surprises along the way, as is the norm for this talented and well-connected musician!

“The album is reflecting a lot on my musical influences – and they are very varied from Abba to Zappa – so I can’t really put it in one little category,” explains Paddy. ”But it reflects my love of the blues, and one of the tracks on it ‘Call me Blue’ was my effort to write classic jazz song, so some people are actually raving about that as well”.

Paddy’s love of guitars and playing is the stuff of legends, but his vocals have matured in recent years, pulling in shaded of Elvis Costello and Bruce Springsteen at times, and of course, on Blue of the Night, he is joined by Irish legend Paul Brady, who may make an appearance at the launch!

“Paul is in New Zealand at the moment, and he contacted me from there to congratulate me, and he will do his best to get to the launch on the night,” says Paddy. “I’ve heard from musicians I used to play with in America too, who are jumping up and down for me, so the response so far has been so encouraging.”

As is the norm for a Paddy Goodwin gig, there will be guest spots from other musical royalty, including Barry Devlin and Jim Lockhart of Horslips fame and Anthony Thistlethwaite for the Waterboys to name a few.

“There are so many people to thank for getting this album so far; steel guitarist BJ Cole featured, and he was on Tiny Dancer and played with Robert Plant and Paul Young, Suzanne Savage of Ceithre Cinn is on backing vocals, Paul Brady of course, Eamonn Carr, the amazing Jason Varley from The Shop Studio in Carlingford and of course Jim and Barry, who I’ve been working with since the 70s,” says Paddy.

The album has already had a soft launch and is available on Spotify to download and enjoy, with other radio stations now playing tracks here and there, not just the first single ‘Blue of the Night’.

“Paddy Mac from Dundalk FM has always been a great supporter, and he has been playing one or two songs, which I’m really grateful for,” he adds.”I kinda feel I should have done this years ago, and I have enough material for a few more albums, so who knows?

“For now, I look forward to sharing what I have on the album to a full house in McHugh’s on February 25th.”

Doors open at 9pm and ‘The Church of the Here and Now’ will be sold on CD on the night or is available on Spotify now.