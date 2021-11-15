Drogheda’s got the gold standard

Thanks in no small part to the spirit of volunteerism, Drogheda has retained its Gold Medal status in the recent Supervalu Tidy Towns competition.

In a real show of strength from local volunteers, just weeks after Drogheda’s recent status as heavily littered in IBAL’s report, the second large scale clean up from the local Tidy Towns committee has reaped the rewards of their hard work.

The town was classified in the Irish Businesses Against Litter Survey as one of the worst littered in Ireland. In a matter of weeks of the report being published, Drogheda retained its gold medal status in the Tidy Towns Competition and the committee are continuing to push back on those carrying out illegal dumping with an overall strategy for the town being launched this coming week.

Speaking after the Tidy Towns clean up on the Dublin Road and Bryanstown Cross Route on Sunday morning, Cllr Kevin Callan who has chaired Drogheda Tidy Towns for the past five years said there is no doubt there is an uphill battle but it is a battle we will win.

"We will take back control of the areas currently being used as dumping grounds,” he told the Drogheda Independent. “The public support had been excellent and we have now over 20 people joining us on clean ups of areas including Dublin Road, Donore Road and the Bryanstown Crossroute. Street by street, road by road we will take charge and stop the 1% of our community who do the dumping from dragging the good name of our town down”.

The Tidy Towns committee this week will be finalising its five year strategy for the town and launching it for public consultation and commentary. The group will also be liaising with the Mayor, Councillors in Drogheda, Drogheda Chamber, Drogheda BIDS and other local groups.

The committee has also thanked all those who helped them with projects throughout the year and by volunteering which made sure the gold medal status was retained.

"Drogheda is so big, it is only with the help and support of so many people who do their bit that we can continue to push back on bad behaviour and make our town a nice place to live and work,” added Cllr Callan.

“The Tidy Towns Competition is very different to IBAL, the survey which declared us heavily littered focuses on litter only, whilst the Tidy Towns Competition focuses on lots of other areas such as community engagement, biodiversity and residential group participation. We will continue to focus on all areas but our primary focus will be illegal dumping for the next few months. It is thanks to the committee of volunteers and many volunteers and the Council that we have retained our gold status and we need to continue to work to get our 15th Gold Medal next year”.

The national adjudicators visited the town on August 30th this year, and awarded 342 out of a maximum 470 points. The Adopt an Area campaign was singled out for mention with over 150 volunteers focusing on their specific areas.