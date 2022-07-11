Louth

Drogheda’s Fire nightclub up for sale

Niamh McGovern

Drogheda’s Fire Nightclub on Stockwell Lane is officially up for sale.

The club which holds many memories for locals is on the market at €325,000 with under Sherry FitzGerald Lannon and is available immediately. 

The property comprises a ground floor nightclub measuring 385sqm with a smoking area. Some years ago, the property was refurbished with two bars, walled seating and ladies and gents restrooms. 

The club has a seven day publican’s licence, along with with a music and dance licence. 

Additionally, the property has potential to lend itself as a restaurant convention bar accommodation. 

