Drogheda’s Fire nightclub up for sale

The property entered the market at just €325,000.

Drogheda’s Fire Nightclub on Stockwell Lane is officially up for sale.

The club which holds many memories for locals is on the market at €325,000 with under Sherry FitzGerald Lannon and is available immediately.

The property comprises a ground floor nightclub measuring 385sqm with a smoking area. Some years ago, the property was refurbished with two bars, walled seating and ladies and gents restrooms.

The club has a seven day publican’s licence, along with with a music and dance licence.

Additionally, the property has potential to lend itself as a restaurant convention bar accommodation.