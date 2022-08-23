Drogheda’s fab four MMA stars return to heroes’ welcomes

Leah Bennett back home in Drogheda with her bronze medal that she won at the IMMAF Youth World Championships.

Four young Drogheda MMA fighters returned home to heroes’ welcomes from Abu Dhabi on Monday, two sporting World Championship medals!

Ben ‘Bang Bang’ Harding (14) and Leah ‘The Monster’ Bennett (17) took home silver and bronze respectively in the 2022 Youth MMA World Championships, while John Thornton Bird and Kyle Reay Rogers also fared well in the competition.

Flags and bunting galore adorned each house as family and friends gathered to congratulate the young people on their individual successes.

What looked like half of Dunleer turned out to welcome Ben back, wearing his weighty silver medal around his neck.

"I’m in shock and really delighted to have won the silver, as I always believed I can go far,” says Ben, who is going into third year in Scoil ui Mhuiri in September.

"I had five fights altogether, with tough opponents and I won the first four, and in the final lost by decision, but it was a very good experience, and I’m looking forward to next year, where I can have another shot at the gold medal.”

Beaming with pride are Ben’s mam and dad Melissa and Brian, but Melissa is the first to admit she can’t watch her son in the ring!

"Oh me nerves were at me the whole time he was gone, and I know he’s a great fighter, but I just can’t bear to watch him,’ she says with a laugh. “I’m so proud of him and he has worked so hard for this, missing out on everything over the summer, training every day and I’m just glad to have him back with no injuries.”

Able to watch the match up close was Ben’s dad Brian, who travelled to Abu Dhabi with his son.

"He was really great and I was so proud to be there with him, and as he was the youngest in his category, he can go into the same group next year and be one of the oldest but most experienced,” says Brian. “He said to me, he is happy but not satisfied, so he has his eye on the gold next year.”

Also showing off her medal – and an impressive bump on her forehead – is team mate Leah Bennett from Rowan Heights, whose family are all delighted to have her back.

"It’s a bronze medal and obviously it would be nicer to get the gold but even third is amazing to get as last year I didn’t even medal,” says Leah modestly. “I was supposed to have three fights but I got a head injury in the second fight, which was a clash of heads, which was a shame, as they wouldn’t let me finish.”

Leah’s mam Deirdre can just about watch the matches through her fingers!

"I am thrilled for her, but the matches are not easy to watch, but we watched them all and are all so proud,” says Deirdre, surrounded by her family. “When she got the bang on the head and the medics wouldn’t let her continue to the last one, she felt so far away.”

Both fighters want to say a big thank you to their gym Full Power MMA and coach Declan McKenna, as well as all the local businesses and people who sponsored their trip.

Over in Brookville Park and Tredagh View, there were also cheers for returning fighters John Thornton Bird and Kyle Reay Rogers, who also won fights but Kyle picked up an injury and John lost out in a group eliminator.

However, mams Kelly Thornton and Eleanor Rogers are as proud as if they’d brought home gold!