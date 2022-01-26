Drogheda’s engineering gem to feature in weekly RTE series

Local historian Brendan Matthews (right) will be discussing the history of the Boyne Viaduct with presenter Lochlann Ó Mearáin in an RTE TV programme to be broadcast at 7.30 pm next Monday, January 31st.

The splendour of the Boyne Viaduct will be shared on a national platform on Monday, with local historian Brendan Matthews explaining its rich history and origins.

Presented by actor Lochlann Ó Mearáin, the Victorian engineering masterpiece features in the first of six episodes of the RTE series ‘Droichid na hÉireann’ on Monday January 31st, and we should find out if the majestic railway bridge was really built on cotton wool!

The series explores the history, architecture, landscape, and above all the people behind Ireland’s extraordinary bridges, and the pivotal role they have played in historic events and in modern-day society.

From road to railway bridges, viaducts to footbridges, these man-made structures have long been an integral part of our country’s infrastructure. But beyond their primary function, how much do we really know about these structures?

From iconic bridges to lesser-known bridges, this series sets out to tell the remarkable story of Ireland through its bridges by looking at what role they played in our country’s history, how these structures impacted society, how they revolutionised the country’s infrastructure, and what hidden secrets they hold.

Travelling the length and breath of the country, Lochlann explores century-old stone bridges to modern contemporary designs, from natural geological formations to great engineering feats, to reveal their hidden history and impact, far greater than just bricks and mortar.

Lochlann rediscovers the remarkable tales behind our bridges through a wealth of fascinating human stories told by historians, experts and local people. We learn about their design and construction, why they were built and by whom, we learn about the obstacles and hazards that were faced during construction and how they were overcome. We discover how these structures were and still are treasured by society, and how they are an integral link to bridging communities together.

As well as Co Louth, this breath-taking visual journey will take viewers through some of Ireland’s most beautiful landscapes, including some of Dublin’s lesser-known bridges; in Clare he will marvel at the natural formation at the Bridges of Ross; In Cork he ventures to the rugged coastline of Mizen Head and he walks across Ireland’s longest rope bridge in Kells Bay and explores one of Europe’s first examples of a suspension rope bridge in Birr Castle.