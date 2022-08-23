Drogheda’s brand new Dolls House gears up for gala opening weekend

Imagine a place where you can leave your cares at the front door, and a friendly face is always ready to greet you with a smile and a cuppa.

Imagine a place where, if you are genuinely struggling to buy a uniform for your child or buy nappies for your baby, you could get a free helping hand.

A place where walking in, is like getting a hug...

Well imagine no more, as the Drogheda Dolls House is about to become a reality.

The Drogheda Independent can reveal the location of the new community house for the town, which will be officially launched this Friday August 26th and will be open to the public for two special days on Saturday and Sunday August 27th and 28th.

The beautifully decorated house is located at the workspace units in Mayoralty Street and the house will be a meeting place for local women, as well as anyone who wants to avail of the space and services offered.

It will also be dedicated to the memories of two beloved Drogheda Dolls who have passed away in recent years; Eileen Rushe and Laura Reilly.

Founder of the Drogheda Dolls community group Natalie Kelly says she still must pinch herself that her ‘crazy idea’ has become a reality!

“I think what makes it so special is it has been created together by the community, with donations for the rent and from local businesses, contributions from local councillors; everyone is involved in making it a reality,” explains Natalie, a mum of two, who lives in Monasterboice. “It’s also an old building and there’s history here and one of the women said when you walk in you know it has been created out of love and kindness, and that’s the emotional part.”

Natalie said right from the start she didn’t want it to feel like a clinical community centre, but more like a home.

“It has to be a place where people feel safe and can release their vulnerable side, and ask for help,” says Natalie. “A lot of the time, you could go to an organisation, and it can feel quite sterile and intimidating, and of course, poverty shouldn’t be in Drogheda but it is, but we hope to remove the stigma and show there are people to help.”

The Dolls House is anything but clinical and sterile.

Decorated with cushions, couches and flashes of the signature red, black and white – and of course the DD motto ‘You had the power all along, my dear’ - the hardworking committee has managed to make the workspace feel like the comforting home Natalie has hoped for.

From a homely kitchen with a kettle constantly on the boil, to a large, bright sitting room, complete with fireplace and mantlepiece, it really feels like somewhere you can relax amongst friends.

But it’s on the top floor where the magic will really happen, in the free boutique and shop created with the help of Ann O’Brien, which will ease the burden for families in dire need of help.

‘The clothes in the ‘boutique’ are brand new and have been donated by M&S and Tesco, and we have everything from school uniforms and everyday clothes, to underwear and winter coats and boots, with a storage unit filled with other items so we can keep the stock rotated,” says Natalie. ‘There is also a men’s and babies' section, and people will have a choice of what they need.”

There is a till in the shop, but no money will change hands.

“Everything is free, and we will have no money in the house, but the till will have notes with encouraging messages, just like on the hangers, saying ‘You are worthy’ and ‘You got this’, to make our shoppers feel encouraged.”

There is a small food store too, and people can take a basket and bring home some basics, and the money they would have spent on food or clothes can go on their heating, rent or electricity bills instead.”

Of course, goodness like this could be taken advantage of, so is Natalie worried someone could try to abuse this generosity?

‘We know there is genuine poverty in the town, and the families will be vetted, and we are in contact with organisations like the SVP, who are working with people in need in the town,” she says. “I am in touch with a few local butchers too, so we could supply meat vouchers, as we only have dried or tinned goods in our shop.’

There will be a constant supply of nappies and sanitary products too, as the cost of these items can be crippling for families and individuals.

“We will always accept donations of dried food, tins, baby food and products, dog food, and especially items like tampons, sanitary pads and family protection, as well as cleaning products, although Kileen have been generous in donating products for us too.”

In fact, the generosity of local businesses, organisations and individuals has been remarkable, something which never ceases to amaze Natalie.

“People must be sick of me coming with the begging bowl and always asking for something, but they never stop giving, and we wouldn’t have places like this if they did,” says Natalie with a laugh. “But all I have to do is ask, and places like Wogan’s will supply wood for free or the Mens Sheds will make me benches – there are so many to thank, and without their help or generosity, nothing would happen.”

Drogheda Dolls started life five years ago as a Facebook page to bring local women closer together as a community, and now has a powerful sisterhood of over 20,000 members, who have contributed to the raising of more than €200,000 for charitable causes.

A platform for voicing concerns and helping each other, that online sorority has now been brought into the real world, and there will be a special place in the Dolls House for quiet chats to unburden weary minds.

“A couple of Dolls are qualified counsellors, and have offered their services one-on-one, so we have a small room where this can be done in private,” explains Natalie. “It can double as an office too, where we can chat and vet people before offering our services and give them a private place to have a little cry if needs be, as it is a very sensitive subject.”

It took Natalie and the group only ten days to raise the €10,000 needed to get the project off the ground, meaning the rent is paid on the house for the next year.

“The biggest problem was finding the property, as everything I looked at was either too expensive or was very derelict, but when I saw this, I knew it was perfect, and the landlord knew the work we do and said he would look after us for the rent and rates,” adds Natalie. “It was an empty shell, but I wanted people to walk in and feel encouraged and worthy and represent the good deeds and kindness that Drogheda Dolls stands for.”

The Dolls House will not only be a place to help those in need, but also a happy meeting place for social events and workshops.

“There won’t be set opening hours, as I will post a separate section on the Drogheda Dolls page with info, and we will have little coffee mornings or events with a donation bucket for the upkeep of the house,” she explains. “The idea is that when you come in you get an education on something and you leave feeling inspired, be it a speaker or you met someone who told you a story.”

There are too many people to list to thank for the opening of the house, but a special thanks goes to all the businesses, my hardworking committee and three local councillors who donated their community allocations; Cllrs Joanna Byrne and Paddy McQuillan and Mayor Michelle Hall.

Natalie says the original group was created from a place of love and wanting to do more for our community, to bring us closer together in a very - cruel at times - online world.

“I was trying to bring back old times of our grandmothers; the old Drogheda way of looking after each other, lending the bag of sugar to a neighbour etc.,” she says.

“In the last four years, especially the last two, we have genuinely reached heights I only dreamed of. Ye all know what they are - thousands of kind acts, daily kindness posts, thousands raised for local charities and people and our new Dolls House will be a safe community centre for all”.

The Drogheda Dolls House will be open to the public on Saturday and Sunday August 27th and 28th and volunteers are needed to help out on the day.