Drogheda woman Rachel Murray underwent life-changing bariatric surgery for her children’s sake

Gastric bypass surgery was only option with food addiction

Rachel Murray has lost almost six stone in six months after gastric bypass surgery. Expand
The surgery reduces the capacity of the stomach by 90%. Expand
Rachel had the surgery for the sake of her husband Stephen and children Seán and Holly. Expand

Rachel Murray has lost almost six stone in six months after gastric bypass surgery.

The surgery reduces the capacity of the stomach by 90%.

Rachel had the surgery for the sake of her husband Stephen and children Seán and Holly.

Alison Comyn

Puppy fat. Big boned. Baby weight.

Cruel or misguided euphemisms that dogged 35-year-old Rachel Murray from when she was child, as she battled a life-long struggle with her weight.

