Drogheda woman Rachel Murray underwent life-changing bariatric surgery for her children’s sake

Puppy fat. Big boned. Baby weight.

Cruel or misguided euphemisms that dogged 35-year-old Rachel Murray from when she was child, as she battled a life-long struggle with her weight.

But after years of yo-yo dieting and fluctuating weight, the Drogheda woman – who last July tipped the scales at over 20 stone - has now lost almost six stone following bariatric surgery.

The operation, which involves making your stomach smaller by up to 90%, carried risks but Rachel says it was her last hope at having a healthy life with her husband and young children, and it has been life-changing so far.

“It was either the surgery or the way I was going, I was cutting years off my life,” explains Rachel, who is mum to Sean (3) and Holly (2).

“I had hit 20 stone, and everyone was saying it was just baby weight, but I’ve always had weight on me, always a chubby baby, overweight for my communion, my grad, even my wedding, so I knew it had come to a crunch time in my life, and I had to do something about it.”

She says some people find it hard to understand why weight control is so hard for her or others in her situation.

“I have an addiction to food – like a drug or alcohol addiction – and I am never full and was always the person who went back for seconds or thirds,” she explains. “I would emotionally eat, if I was down in myself for putting on weight, and I never knew when to stop.”

Rachel had lost weight over the years, having some success with groups like Slimming World and Weight Watchers.

“As well as that I had tried Beetroot Diets, Ham Diets, Shake Diets, and while they might work for a bit, but they are quick fixes and the weight would go back on as soon as I stopped,” says Rachel. “The clubs are great for some people, but they didn’t suit me, but the one good thing I did learn was to cook things from scratch, as takeaways were my biggest downfall.”

Well known for being a talented dancer and member of the Drogheda Pantomime Society for years, her fitness flew in the face of her physical appearance, and people would presume she was content the way she was.

“Everyone thought I was the happy-go-lucky woman, the Panto girl, and if I did talk about it, they’d say I couldn’t be that heavy, that I ‘carried it well’,” she says. "But people don’t know what to say either and it’s still very much a topic that’s not discussed, and no one want to say it to your face!”

Rachel says this is not just about body image but wanting to be as healthy as possible.

“I got by with Sean, but when Holly came along, I really started to struggle, and I was physically not able to carry the weight up and down the stairs,” she says. “You have to be at their beck and call, and when it came to going out for walks with them, or playing with them, I simply wasn’t able.”

A chance conversation with a GP after Holly’s birth got her thinking about other methods besides calorie counting or exercise.

“I was initially referred to a clinic to find out more about the weight-loss injection Saxenda but it would not be a long-term solution,” she explains. “So eventually I was referred to the public system in Loughlinstown in October 2021, which is the only facility that does the surgery but has a five-year waiting list. However, I was lucky that St Vincent’s was covered by my private health insurance.”

In Ireland, a patient can’t just decide that they want this surgery; the decision lies with a team of specialist who check if you are a prime candidate.

“After extensive tests, you have to be approved for it, unlike other countries where you pay your money and are guaranteed to be operated on,” says Rachel. “And then the letter arrived in the post with a surgery date of July 2022, and it all became very real!”

Bariatric surgery is a collective term for gastric bypass and other weight loss surgeries.

In Rachel’s case, the operation would withdraw 90% of her stomach from use, leaving just 10% operational.

“To try and give you an idea; if my stomach was a rugby ball, I would be left with a stomach the size of an egg,” she says. “It basically means that I would feel fuller faster, allowing for quicker weight loss.”

The surgery took place as planned in July of last year, and despite testing positive for COVID the day after, requiring isolation to recover, Rachel was back on her feet fairly quickly and getting used to her smaller capacity for food.

“It takes a few weeks to get used to, building up from protein drinks and pureed fruit to soft-boiled eggs, but I was soon eating normally again but with much smaller portions,” she says. “The reality is I can still have chocolate or chips, but what would be the point when I would be full so quickly and getting no nutrients?

“So, you make the most the best use of your 10% by eating something nutritious, like chicken, fish or vegetables, and my husband Stephen jokes now that I am a cheap date!”

All the heartache and worry were soon a thing of the past as Rachel started to see weight come off her, slowly but surely.

“It wasn’t a sudden thing but was a really gradual and steady loss of two to four pounds a week,” says Rachel. ‘But it all adds up and one day I weighed myself and had lost 72 pounds in 26 weeks.”

Even with that impressive figure, Rachel still has a few stones to go before she reaches her ideal target.

“Your body will tell you when you’ve lost enough, and you won’ t be able to lose more, but in my head, I would like to lose ten stone in total,” says Rachel, who is 5 feet 3 inches.

“But this is more psychological than physical, and I knew I was heading for a shorter and more difficult life if I didn’t have the surgery.”

The weight loss has given Rachel much more energy and of course, she looks much better than before, but she will still have the problem of excess skin, which may require more surgery in years to come.

“It is rapid weight loss, and I can really notice it on my body, so yes, I may have to look at that in the future, “ she says. “This is it; this surgery is irreversible, but I have no regrets, as I needed this intervention, and I’m sure my husband and children will thank me in the future.”