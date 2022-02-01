Drogheda will turn green again for return of St Patricks Day Parade

Ciara Boyle Muller, Colin Costello, James Leppla marketing manager, Sarah Taaffe Chairperson of the St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee, James Byrne Mayor of Drogheda, and Garrett Wogan managing director Wogan Build Centre and Gary Pentony, pictured at this morning's announcement of Wogan Build Centre sponsoring The St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The lifting of restrictions has not only brought cheer to the town for the last few weeks, but means the return of the Drogheda St Patrick’s Day parade, with the team at Wogan’s Build Centre on the North Road especially delighted with the news, having been announced as the main sponsors for the event.

The launch took place this week, with Chairperson of the Drogheda Festival’s Committee, Sarah Taaffe announcing, “The 2022 Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is ON!”

Also present at the launch was Mayor James Byrne who is pleased to support the Committee in their efforts.

Two years previous, prior to COVID hitting the world, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee announced that the future of the parade was uncertain due to rising insurance costs and a lack of funding.

When this devastating news hit the headlines, it prompted the business community to rally to ensure the parade went ahead with the aim of preventing the people of Drogheda missing out on one of the most important spectacles of the year.

Wogan’s Build Centre came to the rescue, pledging to sponsor the parade and proprietor Gerard Wogan was delighted to recommit to the parade this year, following their original pledge in 2020.

Sarah Taaffe speaking on behalf of the new parade Committee welcomed Wogan’s back on board as the main sponsors while also acknowledging there is much work still to be done in relation to this year’s route and expects to have a few exciting announcements over the next few weeks regarding the parade and a number of other new initiatives as the Committee continues to liaise with Louth County Council and local Gardaí. She also put out a call for volunteers who will be needed to help set up and act as stewards on the big day.

Garrett Wogan, Director at Wogan Build Centre said, “Our town is a great place, a vibrant place to live with a really young, diverse population and we just said lets go with the tag, lets build up our town against all of the bad publicity that was happening at the time.”

The reasoning for choosing the tag “Build up our Town” comes from an effort to avoid negative publicity in Drogheda, particularly regarding the recent results of the IBAL report and criminal activity in the town.

The Wogan’s team take part in the parade every year via a float and identifying with the community wide spirit. While prominent in the town, being a main employer with 85 staff, the Wogan’s team believe it is important to ensure the parade continues to take place in Drogheda.

Liaising with his staff, Garrett said everyone in Wogan’s got on board and believed it was an excellent idea.

Their financial support aims to provide a financial lift following the cancellation in previous years, with the aim of encouraging additional businesses and community groups in the town to get involved.