Drogheda traffic system to be reviewed around Bullring area

“The Bullring is a particular problem. It is a complex junction with six roads converging on St Mary's Bridge."

Louth County Council have assured Fianna Fáil Cllr James Byrne that the Council will sit down with traffic consultants to review the traffic light system in the Bullring area and along the dual carriageway.

At June’s Drogheda Borough meeting, Cllr Byrne raised the issue of traffic light sequencing from the train station to the junction of George’s St/Patrick St. He highlighted that Drogheda is experiencing increasing volumes of traffic with journey times increasing when crossing through the town.

He said, “Traffic needs to be able to flow more freely. I ask that greater synchronisation of the traffic lights be considered to keep traffic moving.”

“The Bullring is a particular problem. It is a complex junction with six roads converging on St Mary's Bridge. Following previous calls for action Louth County Council have been tinkering with the sequencing. However, more needs to be done because you'd hardly notice any changes.

“I know when the works start on the active travel measures some junctions will be physically upgraded and will include upgrades to traffic lights with the installation of intelligent lighting. My understanding is that this will involve automated data gathering on traffic movement and subsequent adjustment of the sequencing of lights to match. This would be of huge benefit if implemented, with sequencing of lights adjusted regularly to suit traffic volumes.

“In the meantime, let's hope some short-term measures can be introduced to make a small difference to journey times around Drogheda.”