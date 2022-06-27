Drogheda traders warned to keep house in order at litter crisis meeting with Louth County Council

Fly tipping, food, alcohol, PPE, rubbish in footwells and poor presentation at bring banks have been mentioned across a series of reports on Drogheda's litter problem.

The council has told traders not to leave waste on top of their bins.

Businesses have been warned the area around their premises is their own responsibility.

Louth County Council has warned businesses in Drogheda that they are liable for hefty fines if they don’t clean up their act when it comes to waste disposal near their premises.

The move comes after a meeting between traders and council officials in the wake of another poor showing for the town in the IBAL rankings.

Businesses in Drogheda town centre have been reminded that they are responsible for rubbish in the vicinity of their own premises, as per the Litter Pollutions Act 1997 – 2009.

It states that traders must keep a reasonable distance free from litter, including cigarette butts, and they must be lifted and disposed of properly, and not swept into the street.

They have been reminded that commercial waste must not go in public bins, and all waste must be in the bin, and not on or around it.

Over the past three reports, Drogheda has ranked 39/40, 39/40 and 38/40. Fly tipping, food, alcohol, PPE, rubbish in footwells and poor presentation at bring banks have been cited across a series of reports,” says Trevor Connolly, CEO of Live Drogheda BID group.

“We have met with the local authority to develop an actionable plan to increase Drogheda's ranking to Clean by European Standards and to continue to build on the good work that is being done by so many people, businesses, and community groups on a daily basis to improve Drogheda's reputation as a great place to visit, work and live”.

The council have pledged to increase their sweeps and say they will commence a power washing rotation for the streets on a weekly basis.

Love Drogheda BID has agreed to undertake graffiti removal and additional area specific cleans along with targeted action by the tidy towns.

“One element that has been noted is the presentation of bins for collection that are overflowing, we would ask that each business ensures that their bins are presented in a proper manner and not overflowing.,” adds Trevor. “If bags are left beside bins they are being opened by animals and birds and creating a scattering of litter which is getting caught in gutters, alleyways, fencing and awkward to reach areas.”

They are seeking to work with everyone to improve the appearance of Drogheda across the board and then work on maintaining and building on that by working with local authority, Drogheda Tidy towns, the Chamber of Commerce and all interested stakeholders including you the business community.

Louth County Council says there will be a concentration on fixed penalty notices issued from the 1st of July for those who are not in compliance. They also noted they would prefer to see money spent on business appearance and investment rather than fines.