Drogheda town centre water pressure down to a ‘trickle’ for number of businesses

IRISH Water customers in Drogheda town centre have expressed concern at the ongoing low water pressure which has been impacting on businesses over the course of almost a month.

Some reported having just a ‘trickle’ of water, thus causing major headaches for the likes of coffee shops and hairdressers and other firms.

The matter has been reported to Irish Water.

In a response to the Drogheda Independent, Irish Water said they have been carrying out essential replacement works to a faulty hydrant on a large main since Thursday 27 August.

"These replacement works are continuing today and customers in the Donore Road Industrial Estate, Matthews Lane, Platin Road, Bryanstown, Sunnyside, Dublin Road, Marian Park and Ballsgrove may continue to experience temporary disruption such as outages and low water pressure for short periods until 10:00pm today,” they said.

"Irish Water understands the inconvenience caused and thanks customers for their patience while we complete these essential works to safeguard the water supply for homes and businesses in these areas. Irish Water is working at this time with our local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services.”

However, the town centre businesses feel that those works would have little impact on their service and are keen for future updates from the water provider and the council on the matter.