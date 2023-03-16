Drogheda to get €40k to boost economy and address vacancy

Drogheda is set to receive €40,000 to aid a heritage-led regeneration plan to boost local economy and address vacancy.

The Heritage Council, along with Minister of State Malcolm Noonan TD has announced that Drogheda is one of11 historic towns that will share €1.3m funding under the 2023 Historic Towns Initiative (HTI). The funding will help to provide jobs through heritage-led regeneration, aid the rebuilding of local economies, and address vacancy with heritage as the consistent focal point.

While this amount in itself won’t go far, it is hoped that any the plan will inform future applications for conservation funding,” commented local Cllr James Byrne. “We have such rich heritage here in Drogheda and this funding will bring it all into sharper focus. I would be anxious to see the Council make progress on this plan in order to secure larger funding to though this scheme.”

The funding comes from a joint initiative between the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and the Heritage Council, this year’s scheme follows on from highly successful projects during 2018 to 2022.

The HTI seeks proposals that encourage the specific re-use of historic buildings with works on this year’s projects to be completed before the end of the year. Drogheda is set to receive €40,000 under the initiative as part of a heritage-led regeneration plan.

"This announcement demonstrates our commitment to heritage-led regeneration as part of our efforts to tackle vacancy and roll out our Town Centre First policy, creating town centres that function as viable, vibrant and attractive locations for people to live, work and visit,” said Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD. “Looking through each of the projects, I am filled with a sense of hope and excitement about the potential for growth in our towns in a way that puts heritage front and centre, and am looking forward to seeing the completed works.”