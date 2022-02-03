Drogheda Tidy Towns launch their five year plan

Drogheda Tidy Towns revealed their five year plan to keep Drogheda clean and hopefully move up the IBAL report

Following on from last year’s disappointing news that Drogheda placed 39 out of 40 on cleanliness from the Irish Businesses Against Litter Survey criticising particular areas of the town in its report for litter and rubbish, Drogheda Tidy Towns Committee have revealed their five year plan to keep Drogheda clean.

After the IBAL report findings in the first half of the year, Drogheda Tidy Towns led a number of efforts in the second half of 2021 to fight back on illegal dumping. In 2022 the local community group are again kicking off their works programme with a bold five year plan of action, aiming for the town to be the winner in its regional category of the national competition in five years time.

Drogheda did retain its gold medal in the National Tidy Towns competition based on the application of the Drogheda Tidy Towns Committee, last year. This was the towns fourteenth gold medal in a row and the input from the community was noted by the committee as being a major factor in retaining the gold medal.

The committee have already briefed Louth County Council, the Mayor and Councillors, the business community and are now seeking to ask the public for its opinion on the plan and how it can be bettered to maximise the work plan for the coming years.

As the largest town in Ireland, this is a huge challenge in terms of keeping on top of so many different areas and issues around illegal dumping and with particular areas being neglected and littered.

Speaking at the launch of the plan and website, Chairperson Kevin Callan said that Tidy Towns have many areas to focus on from litter, street cleaning, public realm spaces, school and residents interaction, biodiversity, sustainability and much more.

"We are aiming high but that’s the only way to do this and to have a plan and structure that provides the opportunity for the people of the town to participate is the way to go.

“We have for years worked with many volunteers in a number of different areas and between us all we have yielded results like the Joe Stanley Garden, the Princess Grace Rose Garden and we are working on many projects. This plan will allow people to see exactly what areas we are focusing on and to get everyone’s views and opinions.”

The plan will be available throughout February at www.droghedatidytowns.com and everyone is encouraged to have a read and have their own input.