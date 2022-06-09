Drogheda Tidy Towns applies for Tidy Towns 2022

Tidy Towns volunteers with Chair Kevin Callan and Mayor James Byrne and Chamber President Robert Murray at first of Summer series of targeted cleanups.

Drogheda Tidy Towns has recently completed the towns 2022 Tidy Towns application, focusing on improving the towns ratings in the Irish Businesses Against Litter (IBAL) league.

The group are confident that with the support of many groups and volunteers that the work undertaken will be reflected in the IBAL and Tidy Towns processes.

It's been a very busy year for Drogheda Tidy Towns and last Sunday the group started its Summer push to target key areas where illegal dumping has previously occurred.

The group ran its first Summer session from St Dominic's Park on Sunday, taking volunteers through many areas of the town.

Cllr Kevin Callan, Chairperson of Drogheda Tidy Towns said that the public support has been tremendous.

"We have been absolutely amazed at the support of the people of the town to fight back, in particular on illegal dumping and there is a committed response from people who are helping us and showing up continuously to give their time selflessly. We have completed our strategic five year plan in recent weeks after putting it out to the public for their views. We are sticking to this plan which not only deals with litter and rubbish but also biodiversity, sustainability, community involvement and larger projects."

The group have been coordinating efforts with other stakeholders in the effort to improve the appearance of the town including Louth County Council, Drogheda and District Chamber and Love Drogheda BIDs.

"When we all pull together and work together there is no limit to what we can achieve as a community, that has been the best part of the last year of effort,” added Cllr Callan. “We thank each and every person who has put their shoulder to the wheel to help. Our next coordinated clean-up is Sunday 19th June meeting 10am at St Dominic's Park, anyone is welcome to come out for an hour is they can give the time."

Further information on the Tidy Towns plan is available at DroghedaTidyTowns.com.