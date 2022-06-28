Drogheda skaters keen to ‘ramp’ up quest for improved facilities

Siobhan Murray from SOSAD with some of the skateboarders who took part in the Skate Jam 2 in Dominics park Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Drogheda Skaters continue to advocate for additional facilities and recognition of their sport through sporadic events hosted at the Skate Park.

The ever-expanding group hosted DJs at the park and held a raffle on the day to raise money for SOSAD.

“It’s good to get the exposure for the skate park, lots of new faces too, which was really good,” said Siobhan Murray who works for SOSAD.

The group are attempting to gather support from the public, Louth County Council and the Government in order to establish a governing body for the sport in Ireland in an effort to generate funding for much-needed facilities.

“This has been ongoing for the last year, it’s a really slow process. If anything, the more exposure, the more that they’ll be likely to help us.

“We’re still going for the goal of trying to get a better skate park and we just hope that everyone will support us in doing that.”

Recently Jamie Griffin from Donegal beat pro skaters to win the Battle at the Berrics 12 Championship in America, proving that skating has a place in Irish sport.

“We’re in the middle of trying to get a national governing body for skateboarding so we can have access to getting funding easier instead of having to set up a club and have somebody attending the place all the time, which is hard to get,” added Siobhan.

“We can’t apply for any of the public funding, or any of the grants because it is Louth County Council property. We can’t do that because we don’t have a lease for the premises but there is no point getting a lease for a premises for a club because nowhere is suitable for skaters.”

Senator Erin McGreehan who has provided her support for the campaign said, “I feel the skate park with some investment from the Council could be a fantastic sport and recreational place for young and not so young. There is a strong community of skaters using the Drogheda Skate park, however, due to the location it does cause some issues.

"Health and safety is my main concern, the athletes sometimes have falls and if an ambulance needs to come it has no access. Secondly, there can be an issue with the debris that falls from the trees that surround the park. As you can imagine the smallest twigs can cause a huge hazard to the skaters safety. There is a need for a small storage facility for the skaters to store a brush etc to clear the area to make it safe.

“I have great ambition for Drogheda Skaters, they are an emerging and thriving community of people from all ages, and over the past number of years they have fundraised for the local organisation SOSAD. They are proving themselves as a positive addition to the town and also to the emerging sport of skating. It is an Olympic sport and should be given serious recognition.

“I would hope that some day Louth could be home to a state of the art skating arena, there are examples being designed and built in Northern Ireland and I don’t see why Louth could not be at the centre of skating this side of the Border.”

Following a survey of Drogheda Skaters, Siobhan noted that there were many suggestions as to how to make the park more beginner friendly, user friendly and spectator friendly.

“I got about 30-40 responses and from that we’re trying to find a cad designer. There is obviously no money behind any of this project, so it’s all volunteer.

“From the original installation, it wasn’t made from a skater's point of view, so we want to be able to produce everything that we can so there is no way around just going with what they think is right. It needs to be done from a Skater’s point of view.