Drogheda singer Ruby Maher (12) opens Late Late Toy Show

!2 year old Ruby Maher got a standing ovation for her opening performance on the Late Late Toy Show.

The daughter of Drogheda couple Dave and Vivianne Maher wowed the audience at the spectacular Late Late Toy Show on Friday, getting a standing ovation after she opened the show singing the anthemic ‘Defying Gravity’ from the musical ‘Wicked’.

Ruby Maher (12), wearing a sensational emerald green dress, appeared in the audience, who were all holding green lights, as her giant voice filled the studio.

She was joined by dancers onstage, as she started the show – which had a Wizard of Oz theme – in style.

Dad Dave is from musical royalty Drogheda, and his own father was the legend Joey Maher.

Ruby sings in the popular band The Mahers with her dad and sisters Robyn (18) and Stacy (19) and even though 1.7m people watched her sing last Friday, it is not her largest audience.

Last year, the singer, who now lives in Kildare with her family, performed their original song 'Lullaby for the World' on World Earth Day to tens of millions of viewers.

Dad Dave said they are all so proud of Ruby, who was not nervous at all!